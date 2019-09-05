The North Dakota and Montana spring wheat harvest is nearing the halfway mark, and farmers are describing average to slightly above average yields in the latest USDA crop progress report.
Nationally, the harvest of spring wheat is right at 55 percent, up from 38 percent last week but still well behind the average of 78 percent.
North Dakota State University has meanwhile begun quality analysis on harvested samples. Protein is averaging 14.7 percent so far, which is similar to last year.
Average test weight is at 60.6 pounds per bushel so far, slightly less than last year. The falling number average is so far 375 seconds, which is less than 414 last year.
Higher incidences of Fusarium headblight are being reported in scattered areas, but not enough information is yet available to assess the overall impact of this on the state’s harvest.
North Dakota’s durum crop, meanwhile, is only about one-third harvested. That is well behind the usual 55 percent pace. Crop condition is rated 64 percent good to excellent, and yield potential remains promising, despite recent wet conditions.
Montana, meanwhile, has harvested 26 percent of its durum, well behind the five-year average 62 percent. Crop condition dropped again, to 57 percent good to excellent.
For winter wheat, North Dakota has harvested 88 percent of its crop, and Montana 84 percent.
Other crops also remain behind schedule for the region.
North Dakota soybeans were rated 64 percent good to excellent in the USDA report, with soybeans setting pods at 93 percent.
That’s approaching the five-year average 99 percent. Dropping leaves was 7 percent, well behind 35 last year and behind the five-year average of 25 percent.
For North Dakota corn, dough was at 72 percent, behind the 87 percent average.
Dented was 8 percent, also behind the five-year average of 44 percent. The crop is rated 74 percent good to excellent.
Canola, meanwhile, is 21 percent harvested in North Dakota, well behind the five-year average of 53 percent, and rated 69 percent good to excellent.
In Montana, Canola is 20 percent harvested, also well behind as compared to the five-year average 68 percent. Forty-one percent of the crop was rated good to excellent.
North Dakota sugarbeet was rated 75 percent excellent, and 6 percent harvested. That’s near 7 last year and the 5 percent average.
In Montana, sugarbeet was rated 65 percent good to excellent. Harvest statistics were not listed.
N.D. barley harvest
Sixty-four percent of North Dakota’s barley has been harvested, well behind 94 last year, and the 84 percent average. A condition rating was not given.
Montana was only slightly ahead, with 68 percent harvested.
Dry edible peas are 84 percent harvested in North Dakota, which is behind 97 percent last year. Montana is similar, at 83 percent harvested, behind the five-year average of 93 percent.
Dry edible beans in North Dakota, meanwhile, are also behind, with just 1 percent harvested.
That compares to 34 percent last year, and the five-year average of 14 percent. Crop condition is rated 58 percent good to excellent.
In Montana, dry edible beans are 30 percent harvested, well behind the 68 percent five-year average. The condition of the crop was rated at 28 percent good to excellent.
Lentils are at 23 percent harvested in North Dakota, behind 72 percent last year, and at 74 percent in Montana, behind 85 percent last year.
Sunflowers continue to look good in North Dakota, with 84 percent rated good to excellent.
Blooming was 97 percent. Ray flowers dried was 36 percent, well behind 81 last year and the 65 percent average.
Bracts turned yellow was 6 percent well behind 55 percent last year.
North Dakota flaxseed is at 11 percent harvested, well behind last year’s 63 percent ad the five-year average 42 percent. Crop condition was rated 74 percent good to excellent.
Flaxseed in Montana is at 10 percent harvested, behind the five-year average of 42 percent. The crops condition was rated 65 percent good to excellent.