With the exception of durum, North Dakota’s wheat crop is getting off to a slow start amid cool, wet conditions that have slowed planting almost as much this year as last.
North Dakota’s spring wheat and durum are is 27 and 28 percent planted respectively. That’s behind last year’s 30 percent for spring wheat and slightly ahead of last year durum, but both are still well behind the five-year averages of 56 and 33 percent respectively.
Temperatures have been well below freezing on several occasions throughout the state, and there was even some snow accumulation in Williston last weekend. Weather conditions are expected to improve this week, which may allow producers to make much more progress than they have been — except in areas where the soil remains too wet.
Planting progress in Montana, meanwhile, has been better. Wheat overall has reached 50 percent, ahead of last year’s 48 percent, but still behind the five-year average 62 percent.
The U.S. wheat crop in general is coming out of the gate at 42 percent — well behind the five-year average 63 percent, but ahead of last year’s 38 percent. Montana winter wheat yields are forecast at 79.05 million bushels, according to USDA surveys, which is 17 percent less than last year’s 95 million bushels, but 1 percent above the 78.50 million bushel crop produced two years ago.
Acreage, meanwhile, is forecast at 1.55 million. That’s 350,000 less than a year ago, and, if realized, will be the lowest amount since 1948, when 1.549 million acres were planted.
Montana’s yield per acre is up 1 bushel from last year’s yield, however. If realized, that will be a record winter wheat yield for Montana. The previous record was 50 per acre, set in 2018 and 2019.
Nationally, winter wheat production is forecast to be 1.25 billion bushels — down 4 percent from last year. Yields are forecast at 51.7 bushels per acre, which is down from last year’s average, 53.6 per acre.
Montana winter wheat is tracking at 61 percent good to excellent. Thirty percent is rated fair and only 9 percent are rated poor or very poor.
Emergence across the region is behind as well. North Dakota spring wheat is 4 percent emerged, which is better than last year’s 1 percent, but well behind the five-year average 19 percent. Durum is 7 percent emerged, which is slightly better than the five-year average 5 percent.
Montana wheat meanwhile is 25 percent emerged, which is better than last year’s 18 percent, but still behind the five-year average 29 percent.
Nationally, wheat is 16 percent emerged, better than last year’s 8 percent but well behind the five-year average 29 percent.
Montana hay stocks are down 5 percent from last year, with 1.04 million tons on hand. Hay production in 2019 was 11 percent higher than 2018, with 6.23 million tons produced. But disappearance from Dec. 1, 2019 to May 1, 2020 was higher — 4.06 million tons as compared to 3.10 million tons the same period a year ago.
Planting progress for many other crops has also been slowed by weather and other challenges.
North Dakota corn is at 7 percent, planted, which is near 9 last year, but well behind average 38 percent. Some of last year’s corn is still in the field for harvest over the winter in the spring. Corn harvested was 93 percent, up from 91 percent last week.
Montana corn, meanwhile, is 35 percent planted which is ahead of 31 percent last year but slightly behind the five-year average 38 percent.
North Dakota canola is 11 percent in the ground, behind last year’s 17 percent and the 30 percent average.
Montana canola, meanwhile, is 38 percent planted, slightly behind last year’s 41 percent and the five-year average 45 percent.
Montana sugarbeets are 65 percent planted, about the same as last year’s 64, and slightly behind the five-year average 73 percent. North Dakota Sugarbeets, meanwhile, are slower than usual at 35 percent planted, which is behind 51 percent last year, and well behind the 82 percent average.
Oats are 30 percent planted in North Dakota, ahead of 21 percent last year, but behind the 49 percent average. Emerged is 2 percent, near 1 last year, but behind the 16 percent average.
In Montana, figures are similar at 45 percent planted, ahead of last year’s 30 percent and behind the five-year average 51 percent.
North Dakota Barley is 20 percent planted, behind 27 percent last year and well behind the 53 percent average. Emerged is equal to last year at 1 percent, and behind the 18 percent average.
Montana barley, meanwhile, is 64 percent planted, ahead of last year’s 51 percent, but slightly behind the five-year average 68 percent.
Dry edible peas are 28 percent planted in North Dakota, near 30 last year and well behind the 52 average. Emerged is 3 percent. In Montana, they are 60 percent planted, just behind last year’s 62 percent and the five year 73 percent average.
North Dakota Flaxseed is 6 percent planted, behind 11 percent last year and the 21 percent average.
Montana flaxseed, meanwhile is 32 percent planted, which is just behind last year’s 34 percent and the 41 percent five-year average.
North Dakota Potatoes are 18 percent planted, behind 24 last year and the 32 average.
Dry edible beans in North Dakota are 1 percent planted, near 2 last year and the 5 percent average.
