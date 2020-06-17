Planting is all but finished in wheat and durum country, and the attention is now shifting to crop development and condition.
North Dakota’s spring wheat crop is 93 percent green and growing, similar to last year, but a little behind the five-year 98 percent average. A mere 1 percent has headed out, equal to last year and not too far behind the five-year 4 percent average.
In Montana, meanwhile, 96 percent of spring wheat has emerged, ahead of last year’s 86 percent and the five-year 92 percent average.
Crop condition ratings, however, are dropping, amid unusually warm, dry, windy conditions. Spring wheat was rated 78 percent good to excellent in North Dakota — down from 84 percent last week.
In Montana, spring wheat is rated 84 percent good to excellent, which was the same as last week, but the portion of the crop rated excellent dropped by 8 percentage points.
Durum, meanwhile, now 94 percent emerged, has dropped from 82 percent good to excellent last week to 73 percent this week in North Dakota. Durum in Montana is 95 percent planted and 50 percent emerged.
For winter wheat, jointed is 88 percent, near 84 percent last year and the five-year 91 percent average. Headed is 29 percent, near 26 percent last year, but behind the five-year 36 percent average. The crop is rated 67 percent good to excellent.
The problem, of course, facing all these types of wheat, is moisture. Precipitation is below average across much of the state, but particularly in the MonDak. April, May and now June are an inch or more under their usual precipitation, according to National Weather Service data.
The area has missed out on its early spring rain events that are usually widespread. Now it’s reliant on the hit and miss storms of June, which remains well behind the usual precipitation amount for the year.
June historically has about 2.5 inches or rain for the month, according to National Weather Service data, but only 34 hundredths have been recorded so far this year in Williston. The month is half over.
What rain has fallen so far has been hit and miss. That's common for June, with some areas getting measurable precipitation and other areas not.
Unusually high wind gusts are not helping the situation. They are accelerating the drying out process from the top down. About one-third of producers in North Dakota and Montana now rate topsoil moisture as short to very short, while subsoil moisture levels continue to be mostly adequate to surplus.
In Willams County, the Drought Monitor puts the east half of the county in moderate drought. Its western west half lies in an area of abnormal dryness that is spreading out past Sidney, Montana.
Timely rain is needed to support crop development, and soon.
Here’s a look at how other crops are faring:
North Dakota Soybeans are 90 percent planted, behind last year’s 94 percent and the five-year 98 percent average. Emergence is 59 percent, behind 65 percent last year and well behind the five-year 81 percent average.
North Dakota corn is 94 percent planted and 74 percent emerged. These figures are a little behind the five-year averages of 99 and 92 percent respectively. What’s showing so far is rated 72 percent good to excellent.
Corn in Montana, meanwhile, is 95 percent planted and 71 percent emerged. Both figures are ahead of last year, though emerged is a little behind the five-year 82 percent average. The crop is 79 percent good to excellent.
North Dakota canola is 97 percent planted and 79 percent emerged. The latter is behind the five-year 89 percent average. What’s showing is 71 percent good to excellent.
Canola in Montana, meanwhile, is 88 percent planted and 60 percent emerged, similar to last year, but behind the five-year averages of 92 and 73 percent respectively. Blooming is at 5 percent, which is ahead of last year’s 1 percent.
Montana sugarbeets are 90 percent emerged, ahead of last year’s 86 percent. The condition is 87 percent good to excellent, ahead of last week’s 78 percent. Six percent are rated excellent.
North Dakota sugarbeets, meanwhile, are rated 97 percent good to excellent, with 48 percent in the excellent category.
North Dakota oats are 97 percent planted, which is near five-year averages, and 81 percent emerged, which is behind 86 percent last year and the five-year 93 percent average.
Montana oats are 86 percent emerged, ahead of last year’s 77 percent and the five-year 85 percent average. Booted is at 7 percent, ahead of 1 percent last year, but behind the five-year 18 percent average. The crop is rated 58 percent good to excellent, down from last week’s 65 percent.
North Dakota barley is 97 percent planted, near the five-year 100 percent average and last year’s 99 percent. Emerged is 85 percent, behind 94 percent last year and the five-year 97 percent average. Jointed, meanwhile is 24 percent, behind 35 percent last year and the five-year 54 percent average.
Montana barley, meanwhile, is 97 percent emerged, versus 84 percent last year and 92 percent for the five-year average. The crop is rated 78 percent good to excellent, down from 81 percent last week.
Dry edible peas in North Dakota are 98 percent planted and 88 percent emerged, both about the same as last year. Bloom is 3 percent, about the same as last year’s 2 percent, but a bit behind the five-year 11 percent average.
Montana’s peas are 85 percent emerged, just ahead of 84 percent last year, but behind the five-year 92 percent average. Blooming is at 10 percent, well ahead of last year’s 1 percent, but behind the five-year 16 percent average. The crop is rated 59 percent good, with the remainder fair, about the same rating as last week.
North Dakota sunflowers, normally 91 percent planted by now, are about a week behind the five-year average at just 79 percent. Emergence is about the same as last year at 43 percent, and behind the five-year 59 percent average. Planted acres nationwide are at about 76 percent of the year’s projected acres, but about equal to the five-year average at about 1.116 million acres. Demand prospects continue to be strong for this crop, which was one of few penciling out to a profit in 2020.
Montana safflower is 65 percent planted, which is ahead of last year’s 63 percent and close to the five-year 69 percent average. Emerged is 50 percent well ahead of last year’s 34 percent, and ahead of the five-year 43 percent average.
Flaxseed in North Dakota is 96 percent planted, about the same as the five year 97 percent average. Emerged is 71 percent, behind 82 percent both last year and the five-year average. The condition is so far 78 percent good to excellent.
Montana flaxseed is 95 percent planted, well ahead of last year’s 78 percent. Emergence is ahead of last year’s 50 percent but well behind the five-year 72 percent average.
Montana lentils are 75 percent emerged, behind both last year’s 83 percent and the five-year 88 percent average. Blooming is 7 percent, behind the five-year 14 percent average. The crop is rated 51 percent good to excellent, behind 59 percent last week.
Montana mustard seed is 65 percent emerged, behind 67 percent last year and the five-year 74 percent average. Blooming is 13 percent.
North Dakota potatoes are 96 percent planted, near 100 percent last year and the five-year 98 percent average. Emergence is 45 percent, which is well behind last year’s 83 percent and the five-year 82 percent average.
Dry edible beans in North Dakota are 88 percent in the ground, behind 94 percent last year and the five-year 95 percent average. Emerged is 57 percent, behind 68 percent last year and well behind the 77 percent average.
Montana beans, meanwhile, are ahead at 97 percent planted, which tracks well with last year. They are 59 percent emerged, which is behind last year’s 62 percent and the five-year 72 percent average. They are rated 28 percent good to excellent, with the rest fair.
Alfalfa in North Dakota is rated 60 percent good to excellent. The first cutting is at 13 percent, ahead of 3 percent last year, but a little bit behind the five-year 16 percent average. In Montana, the first cut is at 2 percent, which is behind last year’s 4 percent.
Pasture and range in North Dakota is rated 57 percent good to excellent, 31 percent fair, and 10 percent poor to very poor. Stock water, meanwhile, is 88 percent adequate to surplus, but 12 percent are short to very short.
In Montana, pasture and range is 61 percent good to excellent, down from 67 percent last week. Fifteen percent are rated poor to very poor.