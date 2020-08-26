The U.S. spring wheat crop is halfway in the bin, according to the USDA’s weekly crop progress report. Montana ahead of that, at 55 percent complete, while North Dakota is at 39 percent, well behind its five-year 59 percent average.
Condition ratings have remained fairly stable in both states, with the crop rated 63 percent good to excellent in North Dakota and 82 percent good to excellent in Montana.
The Wheat Quality Lab at NDSU is analyzing harvest samples. So far, test weights have been strong, with very few quality issues are being reported. Protein levels are averaging 14 percent, though some samples had 16 percent or higher.
Yields in the northwestern North Dakota region are a mixed bag, however, cropping specialist Dr. Clair Keene said.
“Places that didn’t get much rain are probably looking at 20 to 30 bushels for durum and spring wheat, while those who got more rain or more timely rain (are seeing) 30 to 40,” she said. “I haven’t heard reports out of the Ray area yet, though I expect those would likely be better, as they got a fair bit more rain than Williston and western Williams County.”
Pea yields, too are fairly mixed for the region, Keene said. The yield is low, 20 to 25 bushels, for those who didn’t get timely rain. Those who got a little more rain also have a little more yield, in the 30 to 40 bushel range.
North Dakota’s dry edible peas are 62 percent harvested, with crop condition ratings of 67 percent good to excellent. In Montana, the harvest of dry edible peas is further along, at 80 percent.
“I don’t expect any best ever yields this year for far western North Dakota, unlike last year, where at least a few people had a lot of bushels,” Keene said.
Dry conditions the past week have helped fuel good progress for both the wheat and pea harvests, Keene added. The chances of rain through the rest of the week are low, according to weather forecasts.
The durum crop, meanwhile, is about one-third complete in both North Dakota and Montana, with condition ratings of 64 and 49 percent good to excellent respectively.
Similar to spring wheat, yields are variable and very few quality issues are being seen so far.
Winter wheat is 84 percent harvested in North Dakota, near the five-year 87 percent average, and it’s 82 percent harvested in Montana.
Here’s a look at how other crops are faring:
North Dakota soybeans are rated 65 percent good to excellent with 93 percent setting pods, near the five-year 94 percent average.
North Dakota corn, meanwhile, is 67 percent good to excellent with corn dough at 62 percent, a little behind the five-year 68 percent average.
In Montana, corn is rated 92 percent good to excellent and 1 percent has been harvested.
North Dakota canola is 73 percent good to excellent, with the harvest at 14 percent. That’s well behind the five-year 29 percent average, tho it is ahead of last year’s 9 percent.
In Montana, the harvest is further along at 42 percent, which is very close to the five-year 44 percent average. The crop is rate4d 87 percent good to excellent.
Montana sugarbeets, meanwhile, are rated 83 percent good to excellent, while in North Dakota they are rated 92 percent good to excellent.
North Dakota oats are rated 60 percent good to excellent with the harvest 48 percent complete. That’s well behind the five-year 70 percent average, though it is ahead of last year’s 34 percent.
Montana oats are 50 percent harvested, close to the five-year 59 percent average and well ahead of last year’s 34 percent. The crop is rated 41 percent good to average.
North Dakota’s barley is rated 62 percent good to excellent with 44 percent of the crop harvested. That’s well behind the five-year 75 percent average.
Montana barley is rated 83 percent good to excellent with 54 percent harvested, which is somewhat behind the five-year 67 percent average, but ahead of last year’s 45 percent.
North Dakota sunflowers are rated 66 percent good to excellent, with 96 percent in bloom. Ray flowers dry is at 33 percent, which is near the five-year 35 percent average and well ahead of 16 percent last year.
Montana safflower is 9 percent harvested, and 65 percent is turning color, well ahead of the five-year 51 percent average for turning color.
North Dakota flaxseed is 59 percent good to excellent, with the harvest at 10 percent. Coloring is at 93 percent, which is close to the five-year 94 percent average.
In Montana, flaxseed is 31 percent harvested, which is slightly behind the five-year 36 percent average. Turning color is 80 percent.
Montana lentils, meanwhile, are 77 percent harvested, while North Dakota lentils are 38 percent in the bin. North Dakota’s harvest is well head of 13 percent last year.
Montana mustard is 30 percent harvested, which is behind the five-year 44 percent average but well ahead of last year’s 9 percent.
North Dakota potatoes 74 percent good to excellent with vines dry at 12 percent, about equal with last year, but behind the five-year 18 percent average. Rows closed, meanwhile is 95 percent close to last year’s 94 percent.
North Dakota dry edible beans are 64 percent good to excellent, with setting pods at 88 percent, which is behind last year’s 97 percent average. Dropping leaves is 21 percent, well behind the 43 percent average.
Alfalfa in North Dakota is rated 44 percent good to excellent, with the second cutting at 91 percent, which is ahead of the five-year 86 percent average. Montana’s second alfalfa cut is 65 percent complete, which is behind the five-year 79 percent average.
Pasture and range is rated 34 percent good to excellent in North Dakota with stock water supplies are 71 percent adequate to surplus. In Montana, pasture and range is 26 percent good to excellent.