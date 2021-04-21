Wheat acres appear to be dropping in the MonDak for 2021, according to the USDA’s March survey of producers.
North Dakota producers plan to plant to plant 600,000 fewer acres of hard red spring wheat in 2021, a 5 percent decline year over year. In Montana, producers intend to plant 400,000 fewer acres, a 12 percent drop.
Durum growers, too, intend to try other crops this year, according to the March survey, although Montana and North Dakota showed opposite trends, reflecting the continued westward movement of the dryland crop.
Montana intends to plant 3 percent more acres of durum at 710,000, while North Dakota producers will cut their acreage by 18 percent, to just 750,000.
Hard red spring Wheat and durum prices are higher this year than a year ago, but gains were also strong for corn, soybeans, canola, flax and pulse crops, to name a few, prompting shifts into these commodities.
Nationwide, wheat growers said they would plant 46.4 million acres, a 5 percent increase year over year — but the fourth lowest wheat area planted since records began in 1919.
Winter wheat is projected at 33.1 million acres, up 3 percent from previous estimates and 9 percent more than last year, but still the seventh lowest acreage on record.
Spring wheat is projected at 11.7 million acres, down 4 percent year over year, and durum intentions are at 1.54 million acres, down 9 percent year over year.
Corn and soybeans, meanwhile, are projected to rise, particularly in the Dakota’s, where producers said they intend to plant 8.9 million acres of corn. That’s a 2 million-acre increase year over year.
Meanwhile, recent precipitation has done little to alleviate drought conditions. Regardless of what farmers intend to plant, more rain will be needed.
Planting has begun for spring wheat. In North Dakota 13 percent is complete, according to the latest USDA crop progress report. That’s ahead of the 5 percent five-year average. Emerged is at 1 percent.
Montana, meanwhile, has planted 15 percent of its spring wheat, which is also ahead of the five-year average, 12 percent.
Durum is 7 percent planted in North Dakota and 1 percent in Montana.
Winter wheat, which is planted the year prior in the fall, reflects the extreme drought conditions prevailing in the region right now. In North Dakota, the crop is rated 53 percent poor or very poor, 39 percent fair, 7 percent good, and 1 percent excellent. Jointed is at 10 percent. In Montana, it’s 65 percent emerged, with 63 percent rated good to excellent, 25 percent fair, and 12 percent poor or very poor. The latter rating has increased 7 percent.
Here’s a look at planting progress for other crops:
North Dakota barley is 8 percent planted, ahead of the 3 percent five-year average. Montana barley, meanwhile, is 21 percent planted, a 13 percent increase week over week and 7 percent ahead of the five-year average.
Montana canola is 2 percent planted.
North Dakota corn, meanwhile, is 3 percent in the ground. In Montana, corn is 1 percent in the ground.
Dry edible beans in Montana are 1 percent planted, while dry edible peas are 10 percent in the ground. North Dakota dry edible peas are a little behind that at 3 percent planted.
Montana flaxseed is 2 percent planted, as are lentils.
North Dakota Oats are at 4 percent planted, equal to average, while Montana oats are 6 percent planted, which is slightly below the five-year 8 percent average.
North Dakota potatoes potatoes are at 2 percent planted.
Sugar beets in North Dakota are 8 percent in the ground, near the 9 percent average, while Montana sugarbeets are 8 percent planted, an increase of 7 percent week over week, and 1 percent ahead of the five-year 7 percent average.
Cattle and calf conditions are hanging in there, with 75 percent rated good to excellent in North Dakota. But a significant portion were rated just fair, at 18 percent, and 7 percent are rated poor or very poor. Death losses were 53 percent light, 45 percent average, and 2 percent heavy.
Calving progress in North Dakota is 67 percent complete, ahead of 55 percent last year, and 61 percent on average. It’s about the same in Montana, with calving progress 69 percent complete.
Sheep and lambs were slightly better than cattle and calf conditions in North Dakota, with 83 percent rated good to excellent, 14 percent fair, and 3 percent poor. Death losses rated 53 percent light, 46 percent average, 1 percent heavy. Lambing progress is 82 percent complete in North Dakota, ahead of 74 percent last year, and the 75 percent five-year average. Shearing progress is 88 percent complete, slightly ahead of 85 percent last year.
In Montana, lambing progress is 56 percent complete.
Pasture and range conditions in Montana are 54 percent poor to very poor, with 37 percent rated fair, and just 9 percent rated good to excellent.
Hay and roughage supplies in North Dakota are rated 49 percent short or very short, 45 percent adequate and just 6 percent at surplus. Stockwater supplies, meanwhile, were rated 64 percent short or very short, 36 percent adequate and zero percent surplus.