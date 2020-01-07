A key Senate committee has voted to advance the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to the Senate Floor on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The U.S. Senate Finance Committee, which includes Montana Senator Steven Daines, voted 25 to 3 to advance the legislation. The accord is also being reviewed by other Senate committees, including Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions; Environment and Public Works; Appropriations, Foreign Relations; Commerce, Science, and Transportation; and Budget.
USMCA was approved in December in the House, on a bipartisan vote of 358 to 41. House Democrats delayed the deal nearly a year to negotiate changes they hope will strengthen labor, environment and other enforcement provisions.
Daines, in casting his vote for the accord, said the deal creates more than 180,000 new American jobs and would boost the nation’s GDP by $70 billion.
“Today marks a very important step for farmers, ranchers, and small businesses across Montana as well as around our country,” Daines said. “Advancing this important trade deal between the United States, Canada and Mexico out of the Senate Finance Committee will bring us one step closer to providing more certainty and better access to markets for Montana agriculture.”