The Canadian Parliament on Friday, March 13, approved the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
“USMCA is a great victory for America’s agriculture industry,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said. “I am pleased to see Canada’s Parliament approved the deal today. USMCA locks in and expands access to our neighbors to the North and South. I thank President Trump for negotiating this deal and for always supporting America’s farmers and ranchers. We will continue to work with both Canada and Mexico in implementing this agreement.”
USMCA was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on Jan. 29, after being approved by both chambers of Congress. Mexico, meanwhile, had approved USMCA prior to that.
The deal is considered important by a number of agriculture and economic experts, particularly as Canada and Mexico are the United States two largest export markets for food and agricultural exports.
Three key provisions of USMCA for agriculture:
• Terminates discriminatory wheat grading system, which had been putting all American wheat into the feed category. This will enable U.S. growers to be more competitive.
• All food and agricultural products that had zero tariffs under NAFTA will continue to have zero tariffs under USMCA.
• Poultry producers get expanded access for chicken, turkey and eggs, while dairy farmers also get expanded access as well.