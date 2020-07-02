The U.S. Mexico-Canada Agreement has just gone into effect.
Nationally, federal officials are touting it as the beginning of a “historic new chapter” for North American trade, one that will deliver more jobs, provide stronger labor protections, expand market access, and create new opportunities for American workers, farmers and ranchers.
North Dakota officials are also touting the new agreement, though they are more focused in general on the elimination of Canada's automatic downgrade of U.S. wheat to feed grade, as well as the elimination of unfair dairy policies.
Wheat downgrades are an issue Sen. John Hoeven, chairman of the Senate Ag Appropriations Committee and a member of the Senate Ag Committee, has been fighting for years.
“We appreciate the administration for their work to secure this agreement and bring it to full implementation,” he said.
Meanwhile, Hoeven pointed to the International Trade Commission, which has estimated that USMCA will increase agricultural and food exports to Canada and Mexico by $2 billion and give the GDP a $65 billion boost, as among reasons to applaud the new deal. Hoeven also said the deal modernizes intellectual property, digital trade, and financial services.
Sen. Kevin Cramer also highlighted the wheat to feed issue and expanded markets for poultry, eggs, and dairy, as well as requirements that vehicles include 75 percent North American content to be imported without tariffs. Other countries in the trade pact must also give three months notice if they decide to negotiate with a non-market economy such as China.
“North Dakota has waited years for this day to come,” Cramer said. “President Trump kept his promise and did what his predecessors failed to do, successfully putting America first on the world stage and securing an improved trade deal that levels the playing field for our workers, producers, and businesses. I look forward to seeing our country reap the benefits of the USMCA and to helping the Trump Administration achieve more pro-North Dakota trade deals over the next four years.”
In addition to wheat and expanded markets, North Dakota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring listed elimination of Canada’s milk classes 6 and 7, reduced trade distortion and improved transparency, science-based sanitary and phytosanitary measures, market access for certain cheese names, elimination of barriers for alcoholic beverages, and protections for proprietary food formulas.
“The USMCA brings relationships with our two closest trading partners into the 21st century,” he said. “The agreement includes improvements for food and agriculture that will better serve farmers, ranchers and businesses and will lead to fairer trade and expanded exports.”
North Dakota Farm Bureau said the new trade deal is a step in the right direction for farmers and ranchers.
“It is important to focus on the positive changes, as we move forward in these challenging times,” a media release from them said.
These highlights include and fairer treatment of U.S. wheat and access to 3.6 percent more of Canada’s dairy market.
Canada’s quota for U.S. dairy products is going to increase by an estimated $242 million American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall jointed out. He called it a crucial time for farmers and ranchers, many of whom are struggling to recover both from COVID-19 related losses and a depressed agricultural economy.
USDA has estimated that COVID-19 killed $50 billion in commodity value for 2019, 2020 and 2021. But that’s certainly not all of agriculture’s losses.
“The launch of USMCA brings optimism to the country’s farmers and ranchers at a time when they need it most,” Duvall said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to build on the success of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and we’re eager to see the results on America’s farms. It’s important that our neighbors uphold their end of the deal, so the agreement provides a stabilizing force amid the unpredictability of a pandemic in all three countries.”
It’s not a magic bullet, Duvall acknowledged in his release. Mexico, for example, is still gaining ground in imports of produce like tomatoes, strawberries and bell peppers.
“As with all trade agreements, there are some areas that still need attention,” said Duvall. “We will continue to work with the administration to level the playing field for fruit and vegetable growers facing increased competition from Mexico.”
Not all farm groups were using the occasion to talk about USMCA. Some were using the occasion to talk about issues not covered by the new trade deal at all.
Among these were the U.S. Cattlemen's Association, which said low livestock prices need more attention.
USCA has joined with National Farmers Union in sending a letter to the Senate Agriculture Committee to request a hearing on the Livestock Mandatory Reporting rule, which is due to sunset soon and requires reauthorization.
The rule was established in 1999 for cattle, boxed beef, swine, and lamb. Its reauthorization is a chance to make meaningful changes to increase transparency and true price discovery, the group contends.
“USCA and others strongly urge the Senate Agriculture Committee to examine all available solutions to the current market factors depressing livestock prices and the increasing consolidation facing the U.S. cattle industry,” a USCA release states. “As stated in our letter, we are running out of time to work towards a tenable reauthorization of the program. The U.S. livestock industry requires bold leadership to realign the marketplace with its fundamentals, and that starts with modernizing the Livestock Mandatory Reporting program.
Other entities signing onto the letter include Independent Beef Association chapters in North Dakota, Nebraska and Texas, as well as the Kansas Cattlemen’s Association, Montana Cattlemen’s Association, Montana Farmers Union, North Dakota Farmers Union, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, and several others.
The group wants producers to sign a petition in support of Senate Bill 3693, which wasa introduced by Democratic Montana Senator Jon Tester and Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley. It will require a minimum of 50 percent of each packer processing plant’s weekly volume to come from purchases on the open or spot market, and to call your representatives about the issue.
The petition is online at https://bit.ly/2BA7x5x.
Questions may be directed to Lia Biondo at lia@wssdc.com or 202-870-1552.