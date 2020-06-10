USDA has issued first coronavirus payments
More than 545 million in payments for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program have already been sent out the door to growers, and more are on the way.
The COVID19 farm rescue program started taking applications May 26 and will continue accepting them through Aug. 28.
Upwards of 86,000 applications have been received so far.
More than $16 billion is available to help producers whose commodities suffered a 5 percent or greater price decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or who face additional, significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, or disruptions to the normal supply chains.
For one-on-one support of the CFAP application process, call 877-508-8364. This step is recommended before contacting the local FSA office.
Forms for the CFAP are available online at farmers.gov/cfap. The page also includes a calculator that will help producers identify sales and inventory records they need to apply.
Completed applications may be delivered direct to your FSA county office, but call first to find out the preferred delivery method. They, too, can answer questions about the process, but continue to be open by appointment only, so call ahead.
Webinars have been held to explain the details of the program to various stakeholders. The non-specialty crop and livestock producers webinar is 2 p.m. June 16 and there is a webinar at 2 p.m. June 18 to talk about available FSA programs in general.
All the webinars have been recorded and can be viewed at farmers.gov/cfap.
Price-fixing has hit the fan
Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS and National Beef were all in federal court Monday to ask a judge to toss a civil antitrust suit filed by cattle ranchers in 2015 that alleges the four industry giants have colluded to lower prices paid to for live cattle.
The Justice Department, meanwhile, is seeking information from the companies as part of a civil antitrust investigation. That’s separate from a USDA probe into price fixing allegations.
For the most part, the entities are not talking to the media, although National Beef did tell Bloomberg that the narrow scope of the Department of Justice subpoena suggests that agency doesn’t believe there is any antitrust issue.
These actions, however, follow on a federal indictment that charges Pilgrim’s Pride CEO Jayson Penn and three other executives with price-fixing on broiler chickens with six other companies, rigging bids for eight major buyers.
Penn and the other executives have all pleaded not guilty.
Meanwhile, the Justice Department said the investigation is ongoing into a network of suppliers who conspired to “suppress and eliminate competition through rigging bids and fixing prices and price-related terms for broiler chicken products sold in the U.S.”
National Farmers Union issued a statement amidst the indictment and the allegations against the beef packing companies that said the poultry case and other price-fixing allegations underscore the need for antitrust enforcement and improved farmer protections.
“Price fixing in the agricultural industry is extremely harmful to everyone besides the companies who engage in this unethical practice. Ultimately, it means those companies pay farmers even less for their hard work while charging restaurants, grocery stores, and American consumers more for food,” NFU president Rob Larew said in a statement. “But price fixing is only a symptom of the much bigger problem of corporate consolidation. Companies are only able to employ anticompetitive business practices when they’ve amassed control over their respective industries; in this instance, just five companies control 60 percent of the chicken market in the United States. This level of market power unfortunately isn’t unique to poultry; in fact, many other sectors, including beef and pork, are even more concentrated. Unsurprisingly, there have been allegations of price fixing against corporations in those industries as well.”
The answer, Larew said, is to avoid the situation altogether by enforcing antitrust policy and restoring competition in the agricultural marketplace.
“Reinstate the Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration,” Larew said. “And develop strong protections for farmers.”
Lawmakers, meanwhile, praised the Department of Justice for issuing subpoenas to meatpackers.
These four companies control 80 percent of our nation’s beef packing plants, and the inverse price relationship from farm to store we have seen during COVID-19 is cause to be suspicious about possible antitrust violations,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. said. “I look forward to seeing what comes as a result of DOJ’s investigation.”
Sen. John Hoeven, meanwhile, said cattle ranchers deserve a fair price for their products.
“We’ve been making the case for the DOJ and USDA to find ways to improve pricing and transparency in the cattle markets and ensure our ranchers are being treated fairly, and this is a good step,” he said.
Dicamba dilemma
Three dicamba products have lost their registrations for the 2020 growing year, but the EPA is going to allow growers to use up existing stocks of the products for a limited period of time.
The products, XtendiMax, Engenia, and FeXapan may not be distributed or sold, other than for ensuring proper disposal or a return to the registrant. Growers can use existing stocks that were in their possession as of June 3, 2020 until July 31, 2020, but the use must be consistent with the product’s previously approved label.
The Ninth Circuit of Appeals has tossed the permits for the three products after an environmental group petitioned the court to review the EPA’s registration. The court said the EPA had downplayed and in some cases outright ignored concerns about the product.
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, meanwhile, had initially said the state would recognize its registrations, but has since received notice to cancel them.
“EPA provides for the use of any product that had already been purchased prior to the cancellation as long as all label requirements are followed,” Goehring said, noting that includes the 24c Special Local Needs label North Dakota had in place for the Dicamba products.
That label restricts application after June 30 or the first R1 bloom, whichever comes first.
The EPA’s cancellation notice can be found in its entirety online at https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2020-06/documents/final_cancellation_order_for_three_dicamba_products.pdf.
NDSU has meanwhile worked out guidance for other weed control options in Xtend soybean fields. Those are online in their entirety at https://bit.ly/3heMJAl.
Livestock Risk Protection changes made
Changes have been made to the Livestock Risk Protection program. These include moving premium deadlines to the end of the endorsement period and increasing premium subsidies to assist producers. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2AqYX8q.