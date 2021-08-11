The USDA is announcing that emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program acres is now available in all North Dakota counties, now that the primary nesting season for the state has ended.
State officials and members of the North Dakota Congressional Delegation had been pressing USDA to allow emergency haying and grazing sooner than that, so it would still be of good quality for ranchers. Extraordinary drought conditions have affected every corner of the state this year, exacerbated by triple-digit temperatures, but the agency refused the request, even though several wildlife groups wrote in with support for the idea.
Almost half of the state is in extreme drought or worse, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map, and there is no part of the state that is not in some state of drought. Large portions of the state’s crop are listed as poor or very poor, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress reports.
In a media release, the USDA touted the permission for emergency haying and grazing after Aug. 1 as a beneficial drought mitigation strategy.
“Drought is heavily impacting livestock producers in North Dakota and across the country, and emergency haying or grazing of lands enrolled in CRP is one more drought mitigation tool to help producers,” said Zach Ducheneaux, Administrator of USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA). “While CRP makes annual rental payments for land in conservation, under certain circumstances, FSA can allow the haying and grazing of these lands to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters without a reduction in payments. As part of our climate-smart agriculture efforts, we are working with all stakeholder groups to ensure that supplemental benefits of CRP acres, like emergency haying and grazing, can be accessed in a manner that is more universally beneficial.”
To take advantage of the option, producers must notify their FSA county office first. Producers may either graze or hay the CRP land for their own livestock, or let other producers use it.
The stand must also be in condition to support the activity, based on a modified conservation plan, and the grazing must cease once the minimum grazing height is reached, or when the county in question is no longer eligible for emergency haying and grazing.
Hay may be cut once in eligible counties each program year (Oct. 1 through Sept. 30) and must be concluded prior to Aug. 31, according to an approved conservation plan, to allow time for regrowth prior to winter. The hay must be removed within 15 calendar days of being baled.
Provisions for emergency haying and grazing may also be affected by the Livestock Forage Disaster Program/ There could be restrictions on grazing carrying capacity, and on which CRP practices can bey hayed. This is the case for 53 counties in North Dakota presently. Your local FSA agency is the best source of information on these restrictions.
USDA has several other programs available for producers, including Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) and a variety of others. For more information, check farmers.gov.