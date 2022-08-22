Purchase Access

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced another phase to assist speciality and commodity crop producers impacted by natural disaster events in 2020 and 2021 to help offset their crop losses.

More than 18,000 producers will receive new or updated pre-filled disaster assistance applications in late August. Approximately $6.4 billion has already been distributed to 165,000 producers through the USDA Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) Emergency Relief Program (ERP.)



