The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced another phase to assist speciality and commodity crop producers impacted by natural disaster events in 2020 and 2021 to help offset their crop losses.
More than 18,000 producers will receive new or updated pre-filled disaster assistance applications in late August. Approximately $6.4 billion has already been distributed to 165,000 producers through the USDA Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) Emergency Relief Program (ERP.)
“We knew when we announced ERP in May that we would have additional applications to send toward the end of the summer as we received new information, and we came to know of producers who were inadvertently left out of the first data set we used,” USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Robert Bonnie said.
Producers are expected to receive assistance direct deposited into their bank account within three business days after they sign and return the pre-filled application to the FSA county office and the county office enters the application into the system.
For more information on ERP eligibility or other assistance programs available for producers, visit the FSA’s Emergency Relief website or on farmers.gov.