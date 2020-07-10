More commodities are being added to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, and other adjustments are being made as well.
The changes are based on comments from agricultural producers and organizations, as well as a review of market data through Jun3 22.
Changes include:
• New payment rates for apples, artichokes, asparagus, blueberries, cantaloupes, cucumbers, garlic, kiwi, mushrooms, papaya, peaches, potatoes, raspberries, rhubarb, tangerines and taro.
• Extending CARES Act funding to apples, blueberries, garlic, potatoes, raspberries, tangerines and taro, all of which had a 5 percent or greater price decline from mid-January to mid-April. Before these were only eligible for marketing adjustments.
• Peaches and rhubarb no longer qualify for payment for CARES Act funding under the sales loss category.
Additional details are online in the Federal register at https://bit.ly/2ObqhLu and https://bit.ly/3eeQ5Rk.
To apply for the CFAP program, visit www.farmers.gov/cfap.