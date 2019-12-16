Roots grow in a secret world, hidden from our eyes, a place full of mysteries we cannot see, even if we dig down into it.
But scientists are, nonetheless, unraveling the secrets of healthy soil, and some of them will be shared at an upcoming Soil Health Workshop — Changing Dirt into Soil.
The free workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Williston Research Extension Center, located at 14120 Highway 2. A free lunch is available. RSVP for that at 701-572-6729, ext 3.
The workshop will feature Jay Fuhrer, soil health specialist for the Natural Resource Conservation Service, talking about the carbon cycle and how to increase soil carbon.
Widely recognized for his work on soil health principles, Fuhrer has had his boots on the ground in the region for many years, working out cropping systems, grazing systems, cover crops and gardens. This will be one of the last opportunities to hear Fuhrer speak, in fact, because after 40 years of working for the NRCS, Fuhrer plans to retire in January.
Another speaker during the event will be Derek Axten, from a diversified farm near Minton in southern Saskatchewan, not far from the Montana and North Dakota border with Canada.
Axten and his wife Tannis have implemented a number of innovative ideas to improve soil health and improve the sustainability of their operation. These include no-till, intercropping, cover crops and the integration of livestock.
Keith Brown, soil health and cropping system specialist for the Williams County Soil Conservation District, will talk about the Web Soil Survey, which provides useful data and information for anyone with a computer and Internet access.
The Web Soil Survey is operated by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Brown will also talk about how to track soil health to document improvements for potential payback.
Justin Jacobs, with the Williston Research Extension Center, will spotlight intercropping research being done at the research farm.
Conservation meeting
Following the workshop, there will be a locally led conservation meeting at 1 p.m., hosted by Williams County Soil Conservation and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
This process involves community stakeholders in natural resource planning, implementation of solutions, and evaluation of results. Attendees will help direct technical and financial assistance decisions that the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Soil Conservation Districts make throughout the year.
All farmers, ranchers and landowners in Williams County are encourage to attend and participate.
NRCS and their local conservation partner, Williams County Soil Conservation District, provide agricultural producers with professional consultation and financial assistances through Farm Bill conservation programs, with an eye toward preventing soil erosion and maintaining water quality, as well as preserving wildlife habitat and promoting sustainable rangeland management practices.
Those not attending the soil health workshop who wish to participate in the conservation meeting may RSVP by calling 701-572-6729, ext 3, so that there is a count for the noon lunch.