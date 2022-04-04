North Dakota has invested millions in physical infrastructure to stand up what amounts to the Silicon Valley of the West for beyond visual line of sight drones.
But much more is required for success than just building out technological infrastructure. There's a people component as well that must be built. Namely, a workforce that is highly skilled and highly trained will be needed to operate drones, be whether visual line of sight or beyond.
Kenley Nebeker, Regional Director for Technical Programs and Training at TrainND Northwest, is on the forefront of that effort to create this new workforce of tomorrow, which will be prominent in oil and gas and agriculture, and likely many others as well.
Drones are poised to be the next most disruptive technology since the Internet. Think of a business sector, and likely two or three ideas will spring to mind for how drones could make life easier, better, and potentially, more profitable for businesses.
Last week, Nebeker and his team took their training program’s new drone from Censys Sentaero out for a little spin. It was a kind of celebratory moment for the beyond visual line of sight training program that’s kicking off with a beta test in April and then a full class set up in June for up to nine students per cohort.
If everything goes to plan, there will be a new cohort every other month for the foreseeable future, depending, of course, on demand.
“It’s a four-week program and when someone comes out of that they will have all of the skills and knowledge necessary to pilot, be a sensor operator, to be an electric observer or a visual observer, to be any member of a crew to run a BVLOS crew," Nebeker said.
TrainND’s existing visual line of sight drone training will also continue, he added.
“There’s still a great job market there, getting people trained in those types of operations,” Nebeker said. “We can get some ready to be a highly qualified and citified pilot to go out in industry and make a difference ether. We also have use-case scenario training as well. Specific to oil and gas, specific to linear inspection, which includes pipeline inspection, utility inspection railroad inspection road inspection emergency services special use case. Some have a lot of special use case training available if people want to start a business as an entrepreneur and specialist in an area or multiple areas or if they ant to get the skills necessary to work for a drone company in that area.”
Train ND is partnering with Matt Dunlevy, founder of Sky Skopes, with Dunlevy Consulting, on the curricula. Sky Skopes is is a well-known name in the national drone scene. The main instructor, meanwhile, is Jim Agre , well-known in the region for both oil and gas and unmanned aviation.
Visual line of site training, meanwhile, allows up to 10 people in each class and is run on an as-needed basis.
Financial aid for both of these classes is something TrainND is working on for the future, to help expand the reach of the program to more people who might be interested in making a career shift to this new area of expertise.
“There are jobs out there just waiting for people to be trained,” Nebeker said. “Our training, particularly our visual line of sight stuff, is a very easy pathway for people to get in and get very well-paying jobs.”