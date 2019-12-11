Trade wars, weather woes, rising expenses — the pressure on the farm sector just continues to tighten. In the middle of the gears is just a man or a woman, trying to figure it all out.
But farmers and ranchers do not have to go it all alone. That’s a message that Devan Leo with the McKenzie County Extension is trying hard to get out across the state.
Farmers have a variety of resources, from financial planning to mental health. Leo and other specialists will be talking more about those resources during an upcoming seminar at the Williston Research Extension Center focused on farm business management.
The free event is 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 at the research farm, which is located at 14120 Highway 2, in Williston. Lunch will be provided.
For more information about the event, call 701-774-4315.
Cropping specialist Dr. Clair Keene will be speaking at the seminar about how farmers can better manage fertilizer inputs, saving as much as $11 per acre. Jeff Dragseth, meanwhile, will talk about farm business management.
Dragseth offers this as a course every year through NDSU at Bismarck State College. It is similar to a college class.
For their “homework,” students will build a financial plan for their farm or ranch over the next five years. Then, each subsequent year, farmers can come back, assess the plan and modify or change it based on what did or didn’t work.
The class is open every year, but students vary in how long they stay in it. Some stay the full five years. Others learn what they need to in a year or two and drop out.
Leo’s talk, meanwhile, will focus on managing stress on the farm, as well as the signs and symptoms that a family member or friend is struggling and may need additional support.
“We all know that farmers and ranchers are not going to talk about the stresses happening in their lives,” she said. “We just need to make sure that people are aware of the signs and can recognize them when they are around their family, friends, siblings and their children, especially.”
Among these signs, Devan said, may be an uncharacteristic irritability in someone who would normally not be so.
In that case, it’s important to make sure the person knows you are there for them. Offering to walk with them, or some other pleasurable activity, is a good way to underscore that message and connect.
“Most people are not going to openly say I’m depressed and I’m having suicidal thoughts,” Leo said. “They need us, but they are not going to reach out and openly say it.”
Leo will also have on hand lists of resources for additional assistance, including crisis lines and other programs that can help farmers, including economic assistance, as well as mental health.
Among these additional resources is the state’s 211 line, which is a hotline where people can call and talk to someone anonymously about their troubles. These individuals have been trained to take such calls, and have broad knowledge of programs and services available in North Dakota to help.
“Sometimes it’s easier to talk to someone you don’t know, who is just there to listen to you vent,” Leo said. “You don’t have to see them, they don’t have to see you. You don’t have to give them your name. You can just get on there and talk to someone.”