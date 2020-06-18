The USDA has spent more than $2.2 billion for meat, fruits, vegetables specialty crops and dairy products as part of congressionally authorized trade aid for farmers in fiscal years 2019 and 2020. In its next round, it will purchase another $1.4 billion by Sept. 30.
The food is being sent to states for distribution through various nutrition assistance programs, such as the Emergency Food Assistance Program, as well as child nutrition programs.
The Food Purchase and Distribution Program was established in 2019 to assist U.S. producers whose commodities suffered as a result of trade wars. To learn more about selling food to USDA for the program, visit https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food.