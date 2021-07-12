Good soil health not only makes land more productive and profitable, it makes it resilient to weather extremes.
Intercropping, cover crops, and regenerative agricultural practices are among practices producers in the MonDak are exploring at farms across the MonDak and the Williams County Soil Conservation District has arranged a free tour of area ranches to demonstrate how some of these cutting edge approaches to building soil health and resilience are boosting agriculture in the MonDak.
To register for the free tour, set for Thursday, July 22, RSVP no later than July 19 to Kelly Leo, 701-577-4595 or kelly.leo@ndsu.edu, or to Travis Binde, 701-965-6501 or travis.binde@ndsu.edu or Keith Brown, 701-648-9841 or williams.scd.soilhealth@gmail.com. This is required mainly so organizers will know how many meals to provide.
The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Williston Research Extension Center with a review of the cover crop and annual forage trial the Soil Conservation District is conducting.
After that, the tour heads north to the Noonan area, with several farm stops along the way, to hear about different approaches to improving soil health, before concluding with supper at Wildrose at about 6:30 p.m.
Among farms on the tour is the Andrew Sylte farm, which is in the beginning stages of a long-term sustainability that features full-season cover crops and livestock integration, thanks to a partnership with a neighbor, as well as fall-seeded cover crops.
The Wheeler Ranch is also on the tour, featuring cover crops and regenerative agriculture, and the Johnson-Jacobs-Busch farms, featuring intercropping and cover crops. These are just a few of the stops along the way.
While many of the approaches that will be shared represent relatively recent agricultural trends, many draw upon ideas as old as Mother Nature herself, Keith Brown explains.
“The long-term goal for many of these producers is to rebuild the soil closer to what it was under prairie conditions,” a press release from Brown states. “Prairies and prairie soils flourished with a diversity of plants that grew from early spring to late fall. Unfortunately, farming has taken its toll on our soil with most agricultural land having at best only about half the organic matter and topsoil compared to what it had before it was first cultivated.”
Carpooling for the event is encouraged, so people can head straight home after the event, rather than returning to Williston to retrieve their vehicles. Those wishing to join the tour at some point outside the beginning point at WREC can contact Brown for a more specific itinerary.