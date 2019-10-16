Everyone knows that North Dakota is wheat country, but what varieties of wheat are the most popular? Each year the North Dakota Field Office of the USDA’s National Agricultural Field Office conducts a survey to find out. The study is jointly funded by the North Dakota Wheat Commission, the North Dakota Ag Experiment Station and the North Dakota State Seed Department.
For 2019, the top choice for producers was Joppa for durum and Sy Ingmar for hard red spring wheat.
Durum by the numbers• 30.2 percent — Joppa
• 21.2 percent — Divide
• 7.8 percent — Alkabo
• 6.1 percent — Carpio
• 6 percent — VT Peak
• 28 percent — something else
Hard Red Spring Wheat by the numbers• 20.6 percent — Sy Ingmar
• 12.5 percent — Sy Valda
• 5 percent — Bolles
• 4.7 percent — Sy Soran
• 4.2 percent — Elgin-ND
Copies of the complete survey results are available online at www.ndwheat.com.