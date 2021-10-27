Tioga is already known in the region for its successful Drone Camp for Kids and it’s young-adult general aviation pilot program, which together have helped teach hundreds of school-age children about flying Unmanned Aerial Systems and the possibilities for careers once they grow up.
Now the city is planning to add an adult component to its already successful drone efforts for kids, thanks to a $100,000 matching grant from the North Dakota Technical Skills Grant Program.
North Dakota’s 67th Legislative Assembly put $1 million toward the technical skills training grant program for projects that support accelerated, skills-based, hands-on workforce training programs.
‘What I noticed as I researched job offerings for UAS pilots was there is a preference for general aviation pilots. So we thought, hey we have a successful drone program and successful young adult pilot program, why not offer the education opportunity to qualify for this workforce development opportunity?’ Tioga’s EDC Executive Director Dennis Lindahl said.
His board agreed with him, and voted to allow him to proceed with the application process.
“Tioga continues its commitment to twenty-first-century education programs,” Tioga EDC President Chris Norgaard said.
Lindahl submitted his application for the training grant after successfully rallying local support of $103,000 in contributions and in-kind participation to train adult pilots for their general aviation pilots license with UAS certification.
This will be a free program open to any North Dakota resident who can pass a flight physical and is able to commit to 50 hours of ground school, 50 hours of flight training, and 30 hours of UAS/drone training. Preference will be given to candidates interested in entering the agriculture or energy production industry as a UAS pilot.
Candidate selection begins Nov. 1 and the training program begins Nov. 15. To apply, visit www.tiogaND.org beginning Nov. 1.
The training will include some online classes, as well as in-person instruction that will require students to travel to the learning center at the Tioga Air Center. Participants must be able to make a 132-hour commitment overall to the program.
Once completed, students will have both their General Aviation Pilots license plus UAS certification and be ready to enter the workforce as a UAS pilot.
Tioga’s Drone Camp for Kids, in partnership with UND and Lake Region College, has already instructed more than 300 grade school and high school students in UAS, and has trained six students through their FAA ground school training.