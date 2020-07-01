Timely rain has helped much of the region’s wheat crop, but more rain is needed in northwestern North Dakota and northeastern Montana as the season progresses.
Development of the spring wheat crop remains slightly behind average in North Dakota, according to the USDA Crop Progress report. Spring wheat jointed is 79 percent, which is behind the five-year 88 percent average, and headed is at 30 percent, also behind the five-year 43 percent average. The crop, which has been stressed by lack of rain, is rated 59 percent good to excellent.
Durum, meanwhile is just 47 percent good to excellent, with jointed at 63 percent, which is behind the five-year 81 percent average, and headed at 17 percent, also behind the five-year 29 percent average.
Winter wheat is rated 44 percent good to excellent. Headed is 87 percent, which is ahead of the 81 percent average and coloring is 8 percent, which is ahead of last year’s 1 percent.
In Montana, where there has been a little more rain, spring wheat is 57 percent booted and 24 percent headed out. That’s ahead of the five-year 45 percent and 12 percent averages. The crop is rated 81 percent good to excellent.
The crop rating is statewide, however, and northeastern Montana has not been getting the same rain as the rest of the state. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, it has been abnormally dry this spring. Last week, the map showed that changing to moderate drought for the Fairview-Sidney area.
Most of Montana's durum is planted in northeastern Montana. Only 19 percent of it is rated good to excellent, reflecting the lack of rain. Montana durum is 91 percent emerged, a little behind the five-year 95 percent average, and 26 percent booted, also behind the five-year 45 percent average. Headed is 5 percent, which is behind the five-year 13 percent average.
For winter wheat, the corp is 95 percent booted and 78 percent headed. These figures are both ahead of last year, but slightly behind five-year averages.
Prior to the rain, drought was spreading throughout the region. NDSU Extension’s latest drought update by state meteorologist Adnan Akyuz showed an 18 percent increase in areas under drought in North Dakota, bringing the total percentage to 53.
Canola and wheat have both been showing drought stress, WREC cropping specialist Dr. Clair Keene said.
“The rain between Sunday and yesterday across northwestern North Dakota will really help the crops,” she said. “We were getting close to the tipping point of things getting bad, but the rain was widespread and enough (.5 to 1 inch) to help crops as they flower and start to make seeds. More will be needed to carry things through kernel fill, but this has helped a lot.”
Tom Wheeler, farming in the Ray area, said he’s seen about 1.35 inches in the last two days, which puts farmers there at about 3.04 inches for 2020.
That’s a little less than half normal for the area.
“This last rain was timely, as any later might have been too late,” he said. “The crop has been hurt. At this time, I would expect less than average yield.”
In the Grenora area, Wade Fischer recorded 1.2 inches of rain, which he said was much needed.
"It saved the crop to make it a little further," he said. "If it did not come, we would have been done for."
Here’s a look at how other crops are faring:
North Dakota soybeans are 70 percent good to excellent. About 89 percent of the crop has emerged, which is a little behind the five-year 97 percent average. Blooming is 1 percent, which is behind the five-year 9 percent average.
Corn in North Dakota, meanwhile, is rated 67 percent good to excellent with 92 percent of the crop out of the ground. That’s a little behind the five-year 99 percent average.
In Montana, corn is 68 percent good to excellent, and 95 percent emerged, which is slightly ahead of last year’s 92 percent.
North Dakota canola is 64 percent good to excellent. Blooming is at 24 percent, well behind the 48 percent average.
Canola in Montana, meanwhile, is 85 percent emerged, not far behind the five-year 90 percent average and 30 percent blooming.
Montana sugar beets are 85 percent good to excellent, while in North Dakota sugar beets are rated 97 percent good to excellent.
Oats in North Dakota are 54 percent good to excellent, with 97 percent of the crop out of the ground, which is close to the average 99 percent. Jointed is 77 percent, behind the five-year 85 percent average, and headed is 24 percent, behind the five-year 42 percent average.
In Montana, oats are 66 percent good to excellent. That’s with 43 percent booted, well behind the five-year 55 percent average, and 10 percent headed, which is behind the five-year 18 percent average.
Montana barley, meanwhile, is 87 percent good to excellent, with 61 percent booted and 30 percent headed. those are both behind five-year averages of 72 and 34 percent respectively.
Barley in North Dakota is 64 percent good to excellent. That’s with 96 percent emerged, jointed at 75 percent and headed at 27 percent. Those are all behind the five-year averages, which are 100 percent, 89 percent and 44 percent, respectively.
North Dakota dry edible pas are rated 58 percent good to excellent. Blooming is at 39 percent, ahead of last year’s 26 percent, but well behind the five-year 55 percent average.
In Montana the dry edible peas are rated 67 percent good to excellent. That’s with 40 percent blooming, which is behind the five-year 64 percent average.
North Dakota sunflowers are 56 percent good to excellent. Planting is at 93 percent, behind the 99 percent average. Emerged is at 83 percent, which is near 86 percent last year, but behind the five-year 91 percent average.
Montana safflower is 85 percent planted, meanwhile, which is close to the five-year 84 percent average. It’s 70 percent emerged, and 10 percent in bloom, which is tracking well with five-year averages.
Flaxseed in North Dakota is 64 percent good to excellent. It’s 15 percent in bloom, which is ahead of 8 percent last year, but behind the 21 percent average.
Flax in Montana is 12 percent in bloom and 90 percent emerged. Blooming is well behind the five-year 35 percent average.
North Dakota potatoes are 66 percent good to excellent. Emerged is 93 percent, and blooming is 6 percent. The later is ahead of last year’s 1 percent, and near the five-year 10 percent average.
Montana lentils are 95 percent emerged, about the same as last year, and blooming is 29 percent, which is slightly ahead of last year’s 25 percent. Crop conditions are 59 percent good to excellent.
Mustard seed in Montana, meanwhile, is 95 percent emerged, ahead of the five-year 90 percent average, and 41 percent in bloom, which is just behind the five-year 48 percent average.
Pasture and range in North Dakota is rated 46 percent good to excellent and alfalfa is rated 46 percent good to fair. First cutting is at 61 percent, well ahead of 25 percent last year, and the five-year 47 percent average.
In Montana, pasture and range is rated 53 percent good to excellent. First cutting is at 32 percent, which is ahead of last year’s 24 percent.