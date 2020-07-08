Time to scout for fusarium
With rain falling and a large percentage of the wheat and barley crops are heading out, now’s the time to monitor fields for scab risk. The National Fusarium Risk Took is rating risk from moderate to high for susceptible varieties in northeastern Montana and northwestern North Dakota.
For wheat, the best time to apply fungicide is at early flowering, and for barley, at complete head emergence, based on research by NDSU and MSU.
More information is available online at https://https://bit.ly/2O3qksC.
Farmers Union challenging EPA fuel efficiency rule
North Dakota’s Farmers Union is among entities challenging the Trump administration’s recent rule-making for automobile fuel efficiency, which reduced the previous requirement from 5 percent ethanol to 1.5 percent.
The legal challenge is being led by National Farmers Union and includes other Farmers Union state and regional organizations, including the Governors Biofuel Coalition, the Clean Fuels Development Coalition, the Environment and Energy Study Institute, and Urban Air Initiative. The legal petition asking for a review of the rule was filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.
Crop Acreage reports due soon
The deadline for crop acreage reports is July 15 for most crops, though deadlines vary from county to county and by crop.
Flexibilities are also being provided for filed crops or crops that couldn’t be planted due to extreme weather.
Contact your FSA county office for details, and to ensure that you turn in what’s necessary in time.
RMA makes changes
The USDA Risk Management Agency has made some improvements to crop insurance policies. Comments on that will be accepted through Aug. 28. You can read more about the changes at https://bit.ly/2ZOH0tj.
Bioscience grants awarded
The last bioscience grant of $500,000 approved by the North Dakota legislature has been awarded. The $56,678 grant went to Access Point Technologies to develop and test a novel cardiac cryoblation system for treating atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.
NDSU starts rangeland study
The USDA has awarded a $499,242 grant to North Dakota State University to take a comprehensive look at range management regimes that differ in how they use fire and grazing as critical ecosystem processes.
Scientists in various disciplines will collaborate on the project at the Central Grasslands Research Extension Center and Hettinger Research Extension Center.
Livestock production and reproduction will be assessed, and the pollinator community and biodiversity will also be considered during the project, which will last now through April 2024.