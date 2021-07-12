The annual dryland agronomy and horticulture field day will be held Wednesday, July 14 at the North Dakota State University Williston Research Extension Center 4.5 miles west of Williston on U.S. Highway 2.
The event begins with registration at 3 p.m.
The dryland crops tour starts at 3:45 p.m.
A concurrent horticulture program starts at 3:45 p.m. in the Ernie French Center for those interested in flowers, gardening, lawn care and fruit/vegetable production followed by a garden tour.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 6 p.m. for our new seed cleaning facility followed by a steak and lamb dinner for attendees. The dinner is sponsored by area businesses.
The Irrigation Field Day will be held on Thursday, July 15 at the NDSU Irrigated Nesson Research and Development Farm located 23 miles east of Williston on Hwy 1804. Topics will include:
• Irrigated Canola Production Management
• Soybean Planting
• Irrigated Soybean Varieties
• Determination of optimum irrigation amount and timing for enhanced soybean yield, quality, water productivity, and soil health under semi-arid western North Dakota
• Irrigated Cover Crop Mixes
• Foundation Seed Increase
Refreshments will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. and the irrigated crop tour will begin at 9 a.m. The Irrigated Field Day will conclude with a noon luncheon.