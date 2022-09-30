BLACK ANGUS COW

Angus enthusiasts from across the country, toured through Southwestern North Dakota recently, on the Fall Angus Tour hosted by the North Dakota Angus Association (NDAA). People from twelve states came together September 17th through 19th in Dickinson and set out to view the areas Angus cattle ranches. The tour group put on roughly 585 miles on the two-day excursion, that toured 14 Angus breeders’ operations.

“The North Dakota Angus tour event was three great days showing many different landscapes and cattle bred to fit each specific ranch, further showing the Angus breed strength is made up by the diversity of the cattle,” said Casey Maher, NDAA President.



Tags

Load comments