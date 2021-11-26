North Dakota was among states that took on the Obama administration’s 2015 Waters of the US rules, and it’s ready to do so again if need be, state regulators and farming and ranching representatives told EPA officials.
The EPA recently released a pre-2015 Waters of the U.S. rule, which it will be following while it tries to reconcile dueling WOTUS definitions, one from the Obama administration and one from the Trump administration, which have both faced legal challenges.
Sen. Kevin Cramer arranged the listening session with EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox and Acting-Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Jaime Pinkham in Bismarck. There will be 10 virtual listening sessions ahead as the agency works out a new wWOTUS rule, but North Dakota’s is the only in-person listening session planned.
“North Dakotans live and work in the heart of the Prairie Pothole Region and have long been subjected to the regulatory ping pong of Waters of the U.S. regulations,” Cramer said in a media statement. “It was never the intent of the Clean Water Act to override states and North Dakota’s leadership against the 2015 rule proves the limits of the federal government. It shouldn’t be this hard to identify what is navigable water and what is not.”
Cramer added he was grateful that the EPA and Fox followed through on the commitment to hold an in-person listening session in North Dakota to hear from farmers, landowners, and stakeholders.
Among the first exhibits during the listening session was a map, shared by North Dakota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. It was a clear illustration of why the state was so adamant on certain points of the 2015 rule that it went to court.
“The 2015 rule captured 84 percent of all of the land in North Dakota because of the way it was written,” Goehring said.
Northwestern North Dakota only gets 13 inches of precipitation in a year, Goehring pointed out. Having the rule affect so many ephemeral streams and potholes, and then to include a 4,000-foot buffer zone as well is why North Dakota continues to feel strongly that the 2015 rule was egregious federal overreach, something that had to be fought. But, Goehring added, today is a new day.
“I believe there’s opportunity here to engage,” Goehring said. “I believe there’s opportunity to learn to understand and probably develop good sound policy, and maybe even a rule that accomplishes everything that people are wiling to accept and move towards. And I know that it’s very divisive right now. And both sides have rallied frothier issues. I believe this is ground zero. This is a great place to start from to understand a little bit of the anxiety, the past, and our concerns.”
EPA Administrator for Water Radhika Fox, meanwhile, stressed that EPA officials are aware of the effect “ping pong” regulations are having on landowners, and said they really want to engage with stakeholders to create something that will last more than one administration.
“The 2015 clean water rule was sent back to the EPA, the 2020 rule was vacated national by two district courts,” she said. “And so that is where we are. And that is what we need to move beyond. I recognize the anxiety, Doug, I recognize the anxiety the people of North Dakota, you know, may have around waters of the United States and other states have it too, maybe, in other ways. And so all I can say is, we really are committed to trying to find a middle way here.”
North Dakota DEQ Director Dave Glatt, meanwhile, pointed out that North Dakota has issues that are unique to its geography, issues that the state is better positioned to handle.
“We already had laws on the books that dealt with waters of the state,” he said. “Everything above and below the ground surface, we make sure that it meets all beneficial uses. And we continue to do that today.”
He believes it is best when regulations engage “cooperative federalism,” where EPA and the states act as equal partners in protecting the environment, rather than federal telling states what they must do.
Fox told Glatt his questions echoed a lot of her own concerns about developing a definition that’s truly flexible and responsive to the huge regional variation in water features across the nation.
“We’ve never actually tried to do that I think before appropriately,” she added. “And I think it’s actually even more important because as we face more uncertain climate impacts, our water features are changing rapidly as well.”
Daryl Lies with the North Dakota Farm Bureau, meanwhile, took the EPA to task for vacating the Trump administration’s Navigable Waters rule based only on district court cases.
“That was one court case at a district court,” he said. “Why didn’t we choose to follow (the circuit court) case instead of the Arizona one? That’s what our folks want to know. That’s what our membership says. How do we gain certainty? How do we know that we’re going to have certainty day in and day out?”
To him, the interim rule that is to be followed by a new rule just looks like more of the endless ping-pong that has been based on what political party is in charge at any given time. That said, however, his members are still ready to fight a future rule, if it once again goes too far.
“Our folks say that anything that resembles what was included in the 2015 WOTUS is a non-starter,” Lies said. “We question whether there’s going to be a true going the pre-15 rule, which obviously always has had its issues also. But anything implemented from the 2015 rule is a nonstarter for those of us in agriculture.”
Ariel Wiegard with the American Soybean Association told Fox her organization was disappointed to see the significant nexus test pop up in the administration’s proposed pre-2015 rule last week.
“Any WOTUS rule should include several concepts that are very important to farmers,” she said. “First off, regulatory certainty is absolutely essential. Farmers should not have to ask EPA or the Army Corps every time they want to plow or move dirt on their farms.”
The definition of navigable must also be clear and should only apply to waters that are connected by a surface flow for at least part of the year.
“We don’t believe the Act provides for jurisdiction over non-navigable isolated intrastate ponds, such as the potholes here in North Dakota,” she said. “Most of those waters should be regulated by the states.”
The rules also need to be consistent between all the different agencies, whether USDA, NRCS, EPA, etc., and following those rules needs to itself be navigable in a reasonable timeframe.
“I have one prairie pothole region farmer who saw a farmer who went back and forth with NRCS and the Corps for seven years trying to get a permit to try to get a clear wetland determination so that he could go forward with a project that was specifically designed to improve water quality and wildlife habitat on his farm,” she said. “These types of ambiguities really discourage rather than encourage conservation and best use of our natural resources.”
Julie Ellingson, representing North Dakota Stockman’s Association, said she hopes the administration will consider retaining some of the important features from the Navigable Waters rule.
Providing a clear, simple definition of WOTUS which focuses on traditionally navigable waters is No. 1 on her list.
“No. 2, excluding those ephemeral features and isolated water bodies that are already adequately reviewed and regulated by state and local authorities,” she said. “And three, including much-needed agricultural exemptions particularly things like stock ponds, the prior converts. Cropland and the agricultural ditches.”