Thank a bee week
The week of June 22 through June 28 is National Pollinator Week, established 13 years ago by the U.S. Senate to increase awareness of the importance of pollinators and the challenges they face amid serious habitat loss and other issues.
Nearly 200 species of pollinators are either threatened or extinct, and the population of bees in general has been declining, along with many other insects. Meanwhile, 75 percent of crop plants rely on pollinators, and pollination itself is $20 billion per year industry.
There are several programs to help producers increase pollinator habitat. These include the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the Conservation Reserve Program, and USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service. You can get help selecting the program that’s right for you by reaching out to to the Williston Service Center at 701-572-6729.