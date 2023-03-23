U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.) joined his Republican colleagues senators Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) on Thursday in introducing the Protecting America’s Agricultural Land from Foreign Harm Act to prohibit America’s foreign adversaries from purchasing or leasing U.S. farmland.

This bipartisan bill builds on Senator Tester’s effort with Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) to prevent China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from investing in, purchasing, leasing or otherwise acquiring U.S. farmland. Their Promoting Agriculture Safeguards and Security (PASS) Act would add the Secretary of Agriculture as a standing member of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to consider agriculture needs when making determinations affecting national security, and require a report to Congress from USDA on the risks posed by foreign takeovers of U.S. businesses engaged in agriculture.



