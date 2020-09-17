Sustainability, sunflower grants available
The National Sunflower Association is accepting research grant applications focused on lower production costs, increased quality, and higher yields. Visit https://www.sunflowernsa.com/Research/NSA-Research-Priorities for details.
The North Central region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program is also accepting grant proposals for sustainable agriculture solutions on the farm or ranch. There are three types of grants ranging to a maximum of $27,000, and a total of $720,000 is available for the 12-state North Central region. Visit https://bit.ly/3ixWVUW. for details. Grants are due by 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 2020. Call Joan Benjamin at 573-681-5545 with questions, or if you prefer a hard copy or email version of the proposal, or email her at benjaminj@lincolnu.edu.
Palmer amaranth shows up in three more counties
Photos from producers have helped identify the presence of Palmer amaranth in three more counties, Stutsman, Cass, and Barnes county. State officials believe the appearance of this superweed may be related to grain screenings fed to cattle in both Stutsman and Barnes, while in Cass County, the plants were found in an industrial area within Fargo city limits. Anyone who finds plants they suspect to be Palmer amaranth is encouraged to contact either a County Extension Agent, local area Extension Agronomist, NDSU weed specialists Dr. Brian Jenks at brian.jenks@ndsu.edu or Dr. Joe Ikley at joseph.ikley@ndsu.edu.
Bale removal deadline extended
North Dakota producers have been granted an extension to remove hay bales from CRP. The non-emergency and emergency hay removal deadline has been extended from August 31, 2020 to October 1, 2020. For this year only (2020) the October 1, 2020 deadline extension was granted to alleviate potential damage to CRP acreage caused by excess moisture received. Many fields are inaccessible and saturated with moisture from recent extreme precipitation events. Please contact your local Farm Service Agency Office with any questions – farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
Soybean frost damage
NDSU extension agronomist for broadleaf crops Dr. Hans Kandel has written a brief paper on things that help protect soybeans from frost damage, as well as how to assess crop damage due to frost. Given the cold snap the information is very timely for soybean growers and worth a read. You can find it at https://bit.ly/2FInJDy along with a photo of a very sad looking field of soybeans, weeping in the untimely frost.
Franks named as Columbia Grain’s Plentywood GM
Columbia Grain has announced that it is promoting Matthew Franks to general manager of all Columbia Grain’s Plentywood, Montana assets, which includes its pulse and grain processing facilities and its Whitetail seasonal elevator. This is a newly created position, according to a media release, and his promotion was based on the key role he’s played in constructing and commissioning the new multi-million facilities in Plentywood.
Ideal time is now for cattail control
Cattails are a blackbird’s best friend, but they are not the friend of sunflower growers. Now is one of the best time to remove such roosting locations. USDA offers a number of tools to help producers with this issue. Visit https://bit.ly/2RyXRMU for a project map and a list of phone numbers for an agent who can assist you with this in your area.
Anthrax dangers
A case of anthrax in Morton County has North Dakota’s State Veterinarian Dr. Susan Keller warning producers to protect their animals from this disease, particularly in areas that have a past history of anthrax cases. Effective anthrax vaccines are readily available, but it takes about a week for immunity to be established, and it must be administered annually for continued protection. Producers should monitor their herds for unexplained deaths and work with their veterinarian to ensure appropriate samples are collected and submitted to a diagnostic lab to give the best chance of obtaining a diagnosis. An anthrax factsheet is available on the North Dakota Department of Agriculture website at www.nd.gov/ndda/disease/anthrax.
Farm safety week is here
The National Education Center for Agriculture Safety is planning daily webinars for National Farm Safety and Health week. Topics range from tractor safety and overall farmer health to emergency preparedness in agriculture and safety and health for youths. This is all information that could save not only your own life, but that of someone you love, so it is well worth a look. For webinar details and to register, visit the AgriSafe Network NFSHW webpage at https://learning.agrisafe.org/nfshw2020. A free AgriSafe account is required to access the webinars. You don’t have to wait to get started on better safety on your farm, however. The National Education Center for Agricultural Safety website (https://www.necasag.org/) also has information on various agricultural safety topics, including safety training, rescue programs and farm first-aid kits.
Pollinator protection
Pollinator publication offers tips to protect endangered species
The yellow-banded bumble bee, Dakota skipper, rusty-patched bumble bee and the poweshiek skipperling are four little known pollinators that are becoming quite rare and endangered in the region. NDSU and Michigan State University have teamed up to provide a fact sheet on threatened species in North Dakota, along with tips on what can be done to protect them. The publication is online at https://bit.ly/2RA2xlD.
Illinois ARS explores fungal protection from Wheat Scab
A team with the Peoria USDA-ARS unit that studies mycotoxins and applied microbiology has found an endophyte in wheat that may help in the fight against Fusarium.
The fungus spends just part of its life cycle inside wheat, but is not harmful to the plant. It is, however, a rival to scab fungus, which wants to invade the same grain structures. The benign tenant acts as an aggressive bodyguard, however, when scab tries to take over. Studies found it reduced scab severity by nearly 58 percent, and the production of vomitoxin by nearly 61 percent. The team reports these and other details in the October 2020 issue of Biological Control, online at https://bit.ly/33xCOA5
USDA announces insurance changes, sugar action
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency is changing its Whole-Farm Revenue Protection crop insurance program to decrease paperwork and record-keeping burdens for direct marketers starting with the 2021 crop year. Read more about the details at https://bit.ly/3mt2J4r.
It’s also announcing increased subsidies and other changes to the Livestock Risk Protection Insurance program. Visit https://bit.ly/2FBPFZR for details on that.
Several actions were also announced in regards to 2020 beet and cane sugar marketing allocations and the raw sugar tariff-rate quota (TRQ). Details on that are online at https://bit.ly/3hz7YvX.
Deadline nears to update Price Loss Coverage data
Farm owners have a one-time opportunity to update Price Loss Coverage (PLC) program yields for covered commodities on the farm. The deadline is September 30, 2020, to update yields, which are used to calculate the PLC payments for 2020 through 2023.
Additionally, producers who elected Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) should also consider updating their yields.
Summer meal program extended
USDA is extending several flexibilities to allow summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to children through as late as Dec. 31 this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
World trade flow discussed
Top agricultural officials from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States issued a joint statement following the annual G-20 Summit on Sept. 12 underscoring the importance of maintaining agricultural trade flows during the COVID-19 pandemic. The countries together represent about 35 percent of global agricultural exports.
“Looking at the aftermath of this pandemic, we recognize that agriculture will be an important engine for economic recovery. Innovation and technological development will be vital to guarantee that food systems develop sustainably to feed the world’s growing population. How we emerge from this crisis will be our greatest legacy for a future of global food security and nutrition,” their statement reads in part.