She cuts a giant figure under the sky at the Williston Research Extension Center, but, for all that size, she is precise, to very fine detail.
She sorts by color, by shape, by infrared light. And she does it at speeds of 200 bushels per hour per mile.
She, of course, is the Williston Research Extension Center’s new seed sorter. Supporters got an insiders tour of the new facility this week with Don Uglow from Buhler, which sold the facility the machine, after which they were treated to a steak dinner.
Tom Wheeler, who is leading the capital campaign for the new facility, told tour goers they need to raise about $100,000 more to completely pay for the $2.7 million facility.
The new seed-cleaning facility puts the research facility in something like the top third in the nation for seed-sorting abilities, Uglow told the Williston Herald.
Some places have installed a few more bells and whistles, like artificial intelligence that allows remote access from anywhere in the world, he said. But, by and large, what WREC now as brings the very best in what is state of the art for seed cleaning to northwestern North Dakota.
“There are lots of things that this machine will detect,” Uglow told the crowd.
That includes kernels of wheat infected with fusarium.
“It has a slightly pinkish hue to it,” Uglow said. “And because you’ve got infrared on this, and your leadership here decided that’s what they wanted to do, you’ll be able to bounce that out and remove it.”
Split seeds can also be removed, and weed seeds can be removed. In fact, the machine is so sensitive, it can even separate different kinds of wheat.
Cleaning intercropped seeds is a snap, Williston’s Foundation Seed Program Manager Kyle Dragseth told the crowd.
“You could run one crop through all the way to the end and clean that one up,” he explained. “And then, the other one, bring it back as screenings and then clean it again.”
The technology Sortex uses, Uglow said, is descended from World War II efforts to provide more accurate targeting with bombs.
After the war, civilian uses for the technology were found, among them seed sorting. Sortex has continued to improve the technology ever since.
“I think we’ve had more time to perfect ours than (the competition),” Uglow added. “They kind of copied us just a tad, but you know, competition is competition. You got to run faster than they do.”