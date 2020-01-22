Sunflower prices have topped a six-year high at nearby crush plants, and look to be headed higher as 2020 rolls around, according to the executive director of the National Sunflower Association, John Sandbakken.
A delayed harvest in North Dakota and South Dakota is part of what’s driving the current rally, as well as the fact fewer sunflower acres were planted in 2019 than in 2018.
“Supplies are tighter right now,” Sandbakken said. “For those growers with seed to sell, this is a very good opportunity to cash in and make some good profits on their sunflowers this year.”
Delivery prices being contracted for 2020 are also higher than usual — a market response to tight supply.
“We could use a 20 to 25 percent increase in acreage, just to fill the demand,” Sandbakken said. “That’s nationwide, but North Dakota and South Dakota are the two top-producing states, so the bulk of that increase would probably come from those two states.”
Longer term, sunflower oil continues to rise in demand as a healthy, unsaturated vegetable oil for food products.
“It’s a very positive trend, so that is one reason why the price has been so aggressive,” he said.
North Dakota’s sunflower harvest was delayed this year primarily by excessive rain in the fall, as well as a large snowstorm in October.
Sandbakken estimated 30 percent of sunflowers are probably still out in the field, based off the most recent USDA crop progress report, which showed 66 percent of the crop harvested.
Those sunflowers are likely still OK, Sandbakken added.
“The sunflower is quite a bit above the ground, so as long as there’s not too much snow, producers can get out and combine it,” he explained. “Today, it’s probably too cold to be out, but when it warms up a little bit, people can get out to combine it. Next week, the weather is supposed to be good, back in the 20s, so people should be able to get back out then.”
Yields for 2019, however, have run the gamut, Sandbakken said. Some farmers had a good yield, others did not.
Nonetheless, he feels sunflowers are a great crop to consider for 2020. Not only do they appear as one of few profit makers in the NDSU crop budgets this year for the northwestern region, but also because of the favorable logistics.
“Sunflowers are planted later in the year,” Sandbakken said. “So obviously conditions are very wet right now and it’s going to take a while for things to dry out in spring. You could plant sunflower in June and still have a very nice crop to harvest in the fall. So it is a very good option for later planting.”