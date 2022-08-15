Sunflower highlights 8/15/22

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Grower ReportKief, North Dakota grower Myron Dieterle says he planted his sunflowers late this year and they are currently at the pre bud stage, and the stands look good. Currently he is not seeing any disease but has noticed spotty patches of grasshoppers. As far as moisture, he says a shower wouldn’t hurt.

Sunflower Oil Exports IncreaseU.S. sunflower oil exports in the first nine months of the marketing year stand at 35,372 metric tons (MT) an increase of 8% from the same time a year ago. Increased demand in Canada is the leading factor to the growth in exports. Canada is the top importer of U.S. sunflower oil. From October 2021 to June 2022, Canada imported 25,419 MT of sunflower oil, compared to 18,104 MT from October 2020 to June 2021 representing a 40% increase for the same time period. Mexico is the second leading importer of U.S. sunflower oil; Mexico has imported 5,175 MT of sunflower oil so far this marketing year.



Tags

Load comments