Grower ReportKief, North Dakota grower Myron Dieterle says he planted his sunflowers late this year and they are currently at the pre bud stage, and the stands look good. Currently he is not seeing any disease but has noticed spotty patches of grasshoppers. As far as moisture, he says a shower wouldn’t hurt.
Sunflower Oil Exports IncreaseU.S. sunflower oil exports in the first nine months of the marketing year stand at 35,372 metric tons (MT) an increase of 8% from the same time a year ago. Increased demand in Canada is the leading factor to the growth in exports. Canada is the top importer of U.S. sunflower oil. From October 2021 to June 2022, Canada imported 25,419 MT of sunflower oil, compared to 18,104 MT from October 2020 to June 2021 representing a 40% increase for the same time period. Mexico is the second leading importer of U.S. sunflower oil; Mexico has imported 5,175 MT of sunflower oil so far this marketing year.
Examine crop for rust
Rust is most often found on the lower under-side of leaves. The pustules are cinnamon-red and readily recognizable. Yield loss can occur, and control measures should be considered when rust reaches approximately 1% severity on the upper four leaves and the plant is in the vegetative stages until it reaches the R6 stage. An infestation on the upper leaves at R6 or later will not likely have a negative yield affect. Fortunately, rust can be managed with well-timed fungicide applications. To learn more about rust, visit www.sunflowernsa.com/growers/diseases/rust-damage-and-control/
Continue Scouting for Insects
With sunflower fields blooming IPM scouts have observed increasing numbers of red sunflower seed weevils (RSSW), banded sunflower moth (BSM) and Arthuri sunflower moths (SM) in the last week and are at economic thresholds for control in some locations. See maps on NDSU’s IPM website: Sunflower Insect Trap — ND IPM (ndsu.edu) Severe infestations of RSSW and moths can be very damaging to the sunflower head and result in seed loss. Once the decision to treat has been made, it is critical to time the spray application correctly to get effective management of all sunflower head insects including RSSW, BSM, SM, and Lygus bug. The best sunflower plant stage to treat is when the majority of plants are in the R5.1 growth stage. To read more about scouting for insects and the best treatments, visit www.sunflowernsa.com/growers/Insects/.