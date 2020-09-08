Record lows were set this morning, and that silent scream in the garden is the last gasp of any uncovered tomatoes that got caught out in the sudden cold snap.
Temperatures reached 28 degrees in Williston and 27 in Sidney. That was abnormally cold — but not a record.
The new record for a North Dakota low on Sept. 8 was set in Alamo, which got to 18 degrees.
In northeastern Montana, meanwhile, record lows were set in Plentywood at 22 degrees, Terry at 29 degrees, and Saco at 28 degrees.
The temperature gradient drops the closer to the Canadian border you get, and that is in fact where all of this suddenly cold air came from.
You can thank that upper level pressure ridge that has parked itself across the Pacific Northwest. It’s causing heat and wildfires in California, and having an equal and opposite reaction here. That’s because the pressure ridge is pushing its way far up into that bucket of cold air in Canada. And, much like a fist in a bucket full of cold water, the overflow had to go somewhere else.
Temperatures are forecast to drop to the low 20s and 30s overnight Tuesday, but should be warmer than overnight Monday with winds shifting a bit to come from the south.
After Tuesday, a gradual warming trend begins on Wednesday, with temperatures forecast to hit the mid 60s or so. That warming trend will more or less continue for at least another week, getting into the upper 80s and maybe even 90s by the weekend.
The good news for tomatoes is, if you were able to cover them in time, they probably have at least another week of warm enough days to ripen up — though they may need continued cover at night to avoid cat-facing issues. Tomatoes are tender and, while they will survive, they don’t really like temperatures below 54 degrees.
You’ll have to bring the water. According to the forecast, little to no precipitation is expected through the week for the region from Williston to Sidney. Precipitation is 3 to 4 inches under normal on average in the area. With that trend continuing, it will fuel some concern for fire hazards throughout the region.