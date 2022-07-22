Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A windy, rainy, day had Farrel Helm parking his plane and taking some much-needed rest.

Helm Flying Service has been buzzing around Divide County and spraying crops for grasshoppers and with fungicide. Last year, a drought meant a slow season in North Dakota for Helm and his crew, but this year it’s been all-hands-on-deck.



Tags

Load comments