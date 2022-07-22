A windy, rainy, day had Farrel Helm parking his plane and taking some much-needed rest.
Helm Flying Service has been buzzing around Divide County and spraying crops for grasshoppers and with fungicide. Last year, a drought meant a slow season in North Dakota for Helm and his crew, but this year it’s been all-hands-on-deck.
For several decades, Helm has taken to the skies to spray crops. A veteran crop duster, in an industry where longevity is synonymous with skill, he greatly enjoys the profession despite all the rigors.
“One hundred percent of our work comes through New Century Ag,” Helm said. “When I’m flying I’m a little tough to get ahold of. They’re great people. Over the years I’ve worked with different organizations, but New Century is just golden. They just do everything right. Then when I get done spraying, I hang around here and hunt pheasants and stuff. I just really like the Crosby community. The people around here are really good to you and nice. It’s not that way in other parts of the country.”
This year, Helm and his contingent of ground crew and pilots are busy in Divide County. Often flying from sun up to sundown, they can cover an impressive amount of acres in a single day.
“I can get with my airplane somewhere between 2,500 to 3,000 [acres],” Helm noted. “But you’re really pushing it. You’re really flying hard. There’s no stopping or taking breaks or anything. And everything has to click. The weather has to be right, and the ground support personnel has to click.”
Despite the impressive amount of flying time, there is an issue in the industry with a shortage of qualified pilots. This is due to conflicts with seasons this year and increased difficulty in entering the industry due to insurance reasons.
“Yesterday [July 18th] I had three planes in the air,” Helm said. “It kind of varies from day to day. I’ve had as many as 4. It’s a little tougher to get airplanes this year. Our season is so late up here this year that it’s conflicting down south on the corn run. The corn fungiciding and everything. These airplanes, we travel with them. It’s nothing to get in them and one day you’re working in ND, and another you’re working in Nebraska or Kansas.”
Recently, one crop duster had to make an emergency landing near Grenora, North Dakota, although Helm noted that the rumors were not true and it wasn’t one of his aircraft. The safe landing of the plane is a big deal, considering these aircraft often cost upwards of $2 million dollars. The plane making the emergency landing on a road was a Thrush brand, but Helm has an Air Tractor.
“They’re specifically designed just for crop dusting and they use them also for fighting forest fires,” Helm explained. “Those are the two real uses for them. 97% of the airplanes now have turbine engines on them. They’re a lot lighter than the old radial piston engines we used to run. The cockpit is designed like a NASCAR race car with a roll cage and all that. The wings are designed to shear off, and the front of the plane is designed like an accordion so if it crashes it takes the energy instead of the pilot. I had a friend who wrecked in Arkansas. There was nothing left, but he just got a broken leg out of it. Years and years ago we would have gotten killed. They’re pretty tough but I personally don’t want to check that theory out.”
With the possibility of something going wrong present at any moment. Helm noted that it is often insurance companies, rather than the FAA, dictating who will fly a coveted crop duster. Many veterans of the industry are hesitant to take on young, inexperienced, pilots due to these reasons.
“There is a shortage of pilots,” Helm said. “I know last year, I can think of three diff airplanes that were parked and it was very busy last year. They just couldn’t find anyone to fly them. It’s kind of tough to get into the business. To take on a real young new pilot, the liability is so high because things can go bad real fast.”
Adding to the pilot shortage is the consolidation of the industry and a change in technology towards catering to larger acreages, as we see with fewer family farms these days.
“I think back 40 or 50 years ago, there were a lot more crop dusters but they were flying a lot smaller airplanes,” Helm noted. “They were running smaller planes and the areas they worked in were a lot smaller. I stretch out 40 to 45 miles. It’s not unusual to fill up in Crosby and run out 40 miles or so. I think what happened, is it’s just like farming in general. You used to have a whole lot of farmers that were smaller farmers, but it consolidates.”
The first known instance of crop dusting was just over 100 years ago. On August 3, 1921, Army Air Corps pilot Lieutenant John A. Macready, piloted a specially modified Curtiss JN4 Jenny, and spread lead arsenate over a six acre grove of 6,000 catalpa trees at Postmaster Harry Carver’s farm Troy, Ohio.
According to FAA Historian Terry Krause, early trials using planes as crop dusters showed the feasibility of such a venture but the use of planes for aerial crop dusting was not quickly adopted.
Many farmers could not afford to purchase planes, and the plane models at the time could not be easily adapted for farm use. Additionally, as the U.S. began preparing for possible entry into the European war in the 1930s, plane manufacturers geared production toward military use.
For the last few weeks in Divide County, the sound of crop dusters swooping around the area has become almost a constant hum.
“It’s all hitting at once this year,” Helm said. “We’re all trying to do the best we can. Getting up early and flying late.”