Families who want to shape the future ownership of their family farm or ranch – the family legacy – are invited to attend a succession planning seminar from 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 and Jan. 28.
Whether transferring a viable business to the next generation or determining how to divide farm/ranch assets, you will find all the tools you need to set the course for the future wisely and well.
Even if you have attended other transition, estate or succession planning classes, consider attending this program to get a jump start on your succession plan for the new year.
This event will be held in the Broadway Commons Veterans Conference room located at 302 East Broadway in Williston. The cost for this program $150. Additional family members can attend for $25.
Space is limited so please register ahead of time. Call Rebecca Youngs, administrative assistant NDSU Extension Williams County at 701-577-4597.