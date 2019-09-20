Terra cotta dust might not be pixie dust, but it will still be working a little bit of magic in the MonDak.
That’s because more than 500 school children have put their abundant energy to work recently on making seed bombs, two per child, as part of an annual outdoor education program at Williams County Soil Conservation District and the Williston Research Extension Center.
The seed bombs are a case where one good idea happened to lead to yet another, according to Wayne Berry, supervisor of the Williams County Soil Conservation District.
The first idea were bee houses, which Berry learned about from botanist Dr. John Gaskin, with the USDA-ARS unit in Sidney. While Gaskin was explaining how to make bee houses, he happened to mention seed bombs as well.
Berry did a little more research into seed bombs after that, and what he learned about them was so interesting and astonishing he decided it should be a project for the next Bee Safe Bee Happy with Nature workshop.
Seed bombs, Berry learned, were launched into the modern-day world by Masanobu Fukuoka, a natural farming pioneer and philosopher from Japan, who worked out an entirely different way to grow rice, without plowing or flooding the field. His method was based on observation of nature, and worked with nature to not only reduce the amount of work required by the farmer, but also increased the yields on his land. His yields rivaled the best farms in Japan.
Fukuoka has advocated using seed bombs, which include clay, compost and other natural materials, to help halt desertification. His seed bombs include clay, compost, and 100 different varieties of seeds, as well as natural plant materials that make the seed bombs taste bitter. The clay helps protect the seed bombs from premature sprouting, while the natural plant materials keep birds or other creatures from eating the seeds before they can sprout without hurting the environment.
The seed bombs the children in Williams County made are a little different. They used a special terra cotta dust sourced from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, mixed with a little potting soil as well as a dozen or so western native prairie plants.
Molly Yugovich, Williams County Soil District technician, helped teach the students how to make the seed bombs.
Her list of ingredients includes 3/4 cup of the terra cotta dust, some potting soil, and then 30 or so different seeds for each bomb, including prairie coneflower, Indian blanketflower, western yarrow, western mountain bee plant, white prairie clover, purple prairie clover, firecracker penstemon, pagoda penstemon, shell leaf penstemon, and plains coreopsis.
This mixture was placed in a sandwich baggie for the students ahead of time. During the workshop, a small amount of water was added — just enough to moisten and bind together — and the students formed the mixtures into golf-ball sized seed bombs.
The finished bombs dry out for 24 to 48 hours, and then are frozen until they are ready for use. They can be planted in an area that a landowner wishes to reclaim.
Berry said he is not sure exactly what the fate of the seed bombs will be, but he is open to ideas for that from the community. He can be reached at the Soil Conservation District Office, which is 701-572-6729, ext. 3.
The Bee Safe Bee Happy with Nature workshop is not the first time Yugovich has been out in the Williams County community teaching students about nature and the environment with one of her unique presentations. She also has a soil layers class that uses delicious things like chocolate pudding, chocolate and butterscotch chips, and crushed cocoa puffs to demonstrate soil layers.
The lesson was adapted from a college course she took, she said, and has been enormously popular for third graders. She also has a kindergarten program about farming that includes a story book and coloring exercises.
When she was asked about teaching students to make bee bombs, there was no arm-twisting involved, she said. She was excited to learn the technique herself, and is even thinking about planting one of the bee bombs in her own yard — if her housemate will agree.
“I honestly just love teaching the kids,” Yugovich said. “I have been doing educational outreach in the schools here in Williams County since I got hired on (by the soil district).”