One could be forgiven for thinking that a drought would mean less weed pressure. It was certainly true for some weeds like pigweed and Buckwheat. But a notable and pesky exception was, unfortunately, kochia.
“It was amazing,” NDSU weed scientist Brian Jenks said to a growers and producers gathered for the MonDak Ag Days and Trade Show this week in Sidney at the Richland County Event Center. “I usually about kill off my crew hand-weeding pigweed and buckwheat. But last year, I can almost count on two hands the number of pigweed plants I saw. We had tons of Kochia and Russian thistle, but very little pigweed and wild buckwheat.”
One concern with the soil-applied herbicides that work best on Kochia is that their activation might be too limited in dry conditions to justify the ever-increasing cost of application.
Jenks has been finding that soil-applied herbicides can still offer 30 to 40 percent control despite dryness, which he pointed out is better than nothing. He talked about that and other strategies growers and producers can use during droughts to keep the pressure on hard-to-control weeds.
“Even in a drought condition, you can see that (soil-applied herbicides) can do something, they can do quite a bit of good,” Jenks said. “So I’m going to encourage you to use your soil-applied herbicide.”
With the weather forecast predicting more dry weather this year, Jenks focused on kochia, since it is one of the weeds that was most problematic last year.
“What we’ve seen over the years is we’ve started to target Kochia not just in the spring but also in the fall with a fall burndown,” Jenks said.
That fall burndown also takes a good shot at other weeds that might be around like prickly lettuce and horseweed or mare’s tail. Jenks listed Roundup, 2,4-D (a dicamba), Sharpen, and Valor as chemicals that can work well in the fall burndown.
“Valor helps give us some residual control to control the winter annual weeds that emerge after we make our fall application,” he said. “It also gives us just enough residual to suppress the kochia population in the spring. And in a nutshell, in the years we’ve been doing this, we’ve seen about a 60 to 90 percent kochia reduction in the spring from the fall Valor application.”
Kochia has a tendency to drop all its seed in one spot, creating a thick mat that can be very difficult to control. Many farmers are going over their fields twice to try and get control of these thick kochia mats.
“What we’re seeing with the fall valor is, it’s reducing that population to the point where you’re maybe only dealing with 10 plants per square foot instead of 100 plants per square foot,” Jenks said. “Then, of course, we need that spring burndown, plus residual product, especially with a crop like lentils or peas, chickpeas, and then a post-application where possible.”
The Group 14 herbicides include Sharpen, AIM, Spartan and Valor. AIM and Sharpen are used mostly for foliar control. They’re not used for residual.
For residual, remember it’s Spartan and Valor.
Typically, AMS and MSO are added to AIM and Sharpen in the fall, Jenks said. But if kochia is emerged, AMS and MSO can also be added to Spartan or Valor in the spring as well.
Metribuzin can also be used on soils that are low enough pH for a little different mode of action.
“But we have to be really careful with it, because I fit’s the wrong soil, it can really injure the crops,” Jenks said.
For dry conditions, some of the chemicals that performed the best in Jenks’ opinion were Gramoxone and Liberty. The latter can be applied as a burn-down in front of canola, corn, soybean and sugarbeet.
“Now with Liberty in short supply, we really don’t want to do that,” Jenks acknowledged. “We’d rather avoid using it as a pre-emergest herbicide.”
Liberty also tends to work much better at the end of May, because it performs better in warm temperatures, high humidity and a lot of sun.
Sharpen, Jenks added, is easy to confuse with Spartan. The one that has residual is Spartan.
“Sharpen has just a little bit of residual,” Jenks said. “It’s not much.”