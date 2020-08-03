The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is asking residents who have received unsolicited packages containing seeds from China to take the steps outlined below.
- Retain the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label.
- Do not plant the seeds.
- Place the seeds in a resealable plastic bag if they were opened.
- Fill out a survey regarding the seeds. The survey may be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/unsolicitedseeds, or can be mailed to residents who request a prepaid envelope and may be returned with the seeds.
- Send the seeds, packaging and mailing label to the NDDA by utilizing one of the following actions:
- Mailing them in at your own expense, or
- Requesting a prepaid envelope from the NDDA to send them in. A prepaid envelope may be requested by calling 701-328-4765, emailing doa-phytos@nd.gov or by checking the appropriate box at the end of the online survey.
The NDDA will work with the United States Department of Agriculture to identify and destroy the seeds.