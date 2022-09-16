North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) encourage people who come into contact with live poultry to take precautions to avoid illness. Contact with live poultry or their environments can be a source of germs such as Salmonella, Campylobacter, and E. coli. There is also a potential for infection with avian Influenza A virus.

“Chickens, turkeys, gamebirds and ducks that appear healthy may have Salmonella in their droppings or on their bodies,” said NDHHS epidemiologist Laura Cronquist. “A bird that looks clean can still have germs on its feathers, beak and feet that can make a person sick.”



Tags

Load comments