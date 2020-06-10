Spring wheat planting is crossing the finish line at last in North Dakota, with 95 percent of the crop in the ground. That leaves just a few producers still working to get their spring wheat in the ground.
The crop’s overall pace continues to lag, however, with just 72 percent emerged. More normally, the spring wheat crop is 91 percent green and growing, based on the five-year average. It’s behind last year’s pace, too, when emergence was 81 percent.
Durum planting is also almost across the finish line in North Dakota, with 97 percent in the ground. About three-quarters of that crop has emerged, which is near five-year averages. The condition rating is 82 percent good to excellent, but timely rains are needed to keep the crop growing.
Winter wheat, meanwhile is 78 percent jointed, near last year’s 74 percent and not too far behind the five-year 82 percent average. Headed is 14 percent, which is the same as last year, and near the five-year 17 percent average. It’s rated 76 percent good to excellent, 22 percent fair, and 2 percent poor.
The region’s precipitation has fallen well behind usual for spring and conditions are reported to be warm and dry on both sides of the MonDak.
WREC Director Jerald Bergman told the Williston Herald that the area usually gets about an inch of rain in April, 2 inches in May and 3 inches in June, which is one of the reason spring crops usually do well here.
“I haven’t totaled it, but I think we’ve had less than half an inch here (at WREC) so far,” he said.
There has been some rainfall over the last few days, but the amounts have varied widely by location, with some producers only getting a trace. There have been high winds as well, which can have a further, drying effect on the soil.
The U.S. drought monitor now shows the western half of North Dakota as abnormally dry, with almost a third in moderate drought.
In Montana, meanwhile, spring wheat is largely in the ground, with 98 percent planted, 85 percent emerged and 5 percent booted. The crop’s rating is 84 percent good to excellent.
Durum is 87 percent planted, with 35 percent emerged and 1 percent booted.
Winter wheat is 43 percent booted and 5 percent headed. The crop’s condition is rated 80 percent good to excellent.
Here’s a look at how other crops are faring:
• North Dakota soybeans are 74 percent in the ground, behind 83 percent last year and the five-year 91 percent average. Emerged is near 32 percent, near 34 percent last year, but well behind the five-year 61 percent average.
• Corn in North Dakota, meanwhile, is 87 percent in the ground, which is near 90 percent last year and but a little behind the five-year 96 percent average. Emerged is 52 percent, near 53 percent last year, but well behind the five-year 77 percent average. The crop is showing 77 percent good to excellent.
• In Montana, the corn is 91 percent planted, which is ahead of 86 percent last year, and tracking closely with the five-year 93 percent average.
• North Dakota canola is 91 percent planted, near 95 percent last year. Emerged is 56 percent, behind 68 percent last year, and well behind the five-year 83 percent average.
• In Montana, canola is 80 percent planted, just ahead of 78 percent last year, but a little behind the five-year 86 percent average. Emerged is 45 percent, ahead of 40 percent last year, but well behind the five-year 61 percent average. Two percent are in bloom.
• Montana sugar beets meanwhile, are 80 percent green and growing, ahead of last year’s 78 percent, but a little behind the five-year 85 percent average. The crop is rated 78 percent good to excellent.
• Sugarbeets in North Dakota, meanwhile, are rated 97 percent good to excellent.
• North Dakota oats are 92 percent planted, near 94 percent last year, and behind the 97 percent average. Emerged is 64 percent, behind 69 percent last year and well behind the 85 percent average. Jointed is 13 percent, near 11 last year, but behind the 26 percent average. The crop is rated 74 percent good to excellent.
• Montana oats are 95 percent planted, ahead of last year’s 90 percent and the five-year 92 percent average. Emerged is 78 percent, also ahead of last year’s 59 percent and the five-year 75 percent average.
• North Dakota Barley is 92 percent planted, behind 97 percent last year and the 99 percent average. Emerged is 71 percent, behind 83 percent last year and the 91 percent average. Jointed is 9 percent, behind 15 percent last year, and the five-year 31 percent average.
• Montana barley, meanwhile, is 91 percent emerged, ahead of both 76 percent lsat year and the five-year 86 percent average. The crop is rated 81 percent good to excellent.
• Dry edible peas in North Dakota are 94 percent in the ground, which is near 93 percent last year. Emergence is at 80 percent, ahead of 72 percent last year, but behind the five-year 85 percent average. The condition is 82 percent good to excellent.
• In Montana, dry edible peas are 95 percent planted, behind 97 percent last year, and 77 percent emerged, which is just ahead of last year’s 74 percent. The five-year average for emergence is 86 percent.
• North Dakota sunflowers are 60 percent in the ground. This is near 62 percent last year, but ewll behind the five-year 78 percent average. Emergence is just 18 percent, behind 23 percent last year and well behind the 35 percent average.
• Montana safflower, meanwhile, is 59 percent planted, ahead of last year’s 50 percent and the same as the five-year average. Emerged is 40 percent, well ahead of both last year’s 20 percent and the five-year 33 percent average.
• Flaxseed in North Dakota is 89 percent planted, which is near both last year and the five-year average of 92 percent. Emerged is 47 percent, well behind 62 percent last year and the five-year 64 percent average.
• In Montana, flaxseed is 85 percent planted, well ahead of last year’s 69 percent, and 67 percent emerged, which tracks well with last year’s 68 percent, but is a little behind the five-year 79 percent average.
• Montana lentils, meanwhile, are 95 percent planted, which is about the same as 96 percent last year, and 67 percent emerged, which is close to 68 percent last year but behind the five-year 79 percent average.
• Montana mustard is 95 percent planted, ahead of last year’s 87 percent and the five-year 89 percent average. Emerged is 50 percent, which is ahead of last year’s 47 percent but behind last year’s 63 percent.
• Potatoes are 92 percent planted, behind 99 percent last year. Emergence is 21 percent, which is well behind 45 percent last year and the five-year 51 percent average.
• Dry edible beans are 72 percent in the ground in North Dakota, behind both last year’s 84 percent and the five-year 88 percent average. About 24 percent of the crop is out of the ground, behind 30 percent last year and well behind the 48 percent average.
• Montana’s dry edible beans, meanwhile, are 93 percent planted and 45 percent emerged. That is comparable to last year’s 90 and 43 percent. The five-year average is 92 percent for planting and 59 percent for emergence.
• Alfalfa is rated 62 percent good to excellent. First cut is at 1 percent.
• Pasture and range are 65 percent good to excellent in North Dakota and stock water is 92 percent adequate to surplus in North Dakota. Pasture and range conditions in Montana are ranted similar, at 67 percent good to excellent.