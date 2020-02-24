There are likely to be spring planting challenges all across the state, North Dakota’s Farm Bureau president Daryl Lies says, even in the west.
“It’s really going to be evident in the eastern part of the state with their snowfall, but for most parts of the state, it’s going to start pretty wet everywhere,” he said.
Record rains late in the fall left the ground too soggy for many to finish work they would normally do in the fall. Then there was more snow on top of that.
It's likely to hamper farmer’s efforts to get an early start this year, with the ground so wet, and so much fall work yet to be done.
“The game plan of getting the fall work done that never got done last year before spring planting is going to add to the challenges,” Lies said. “People are going to have to make a plan, and it’s causing some angst out there as far as what are they going to plant, what are they going to be able to get planted.”
The situation could once again push a lot of the planting into a shortened window. That has led to fertilizer shortages in the past.
“There’s been little to no fall fertilizer applied,” Lies said. “So it’s going to be in demand at one time. There will be (challenging) logistics to getting it where it needs to be in a timely fashion.”
Lies said North Dakota likely won’t be alone in that challenge either. That could add to the intensity of the crunch.
“The big question is how much prevent plant will be out there,” Lies said. “If there’s a lot, that could take off some of the pressure. Those are the unknowns. People are trying to hedge their opportunities.”
Lies said there could be a shift in crops that get planted, if planting dates get pushed back too much.
While 2020 will start off with a big challenge just getting seeds into the ground, Lies said he’s hoping to see the trade situation improving in 2020. That is something he and a lot of farmers will be watching.
“(President Donald) Trump made the statement that you guys are going to need more tractors and bigger land to supply the needs we will have due to the new trade deals,” Lies said. “Obviously, there's not a lot of new land being made out there. But the questions have come up, can the American farmer even supply a doubling or tripling of their purchases historically? Our answer is the American farmer-rancher is resilient, creative, adaptive. We can produce a whole lot of food with very little increases in input. We are doing a couple hundred percent more food with only a little more inputs than 30, 40, 50 years ago.”
Lies is primarily a rancher, with cattle, hogs, and sheep. The operation also does some small-scale vegetable production.
“We are in what I would consider the full kickoff to calving season,” he said. “In the western half of the state, It’s been a pretty mild winter for us with pretty mild temperatures. Not a lot of snow, especially compared to last year this time.”
On the eastern side, meanwhile, there were early snows that have led to some feed challenges.
“This is the time of year when many folks are selecting their new genetics,” Lies said. “Bull season is in full swing, so it is kind of an exciting time for guys in the cattle business right now.”
Lies said he is “bullish” on the cattle market in general for 2020.
“I think with the Japan deal enacted Jan. 1, and with USMCA, we’ll be more readily able to get some products moving back and forth between Canada and Mexico,” he said. “The China deal, I think we will see a little bump there, too. I don’t know how much beef China will order. I think they will order a little more, but just a small increase in a country that size could mean a lot.”
Lies said he also hopes to see beneficial things come out of the EU negotiations as well, and noted there is discussion of loosening some of the restrictions on hormones.
“Hopefully those changes allow more trade of beef with the EU,” Lies said. “So I’m very bullish, once again short-term we’re not seeing it, but I think the long game on beef cattle looks very promising.”