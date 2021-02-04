Each year, the Annual Spring Hard Wheat Show draws experts from a variety of fields to speak about their chosen topic. This year, seven speakers are scheduled to give talks or participate in panel discussions. About the speakers
About the speakers
Daryl Ritchison
Ritchison is the Director of the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network (NDAWN) through North Dakota State University. He spends his time on research, public outreach and development and enhancement of tools for NDAWN. NDAWN is a network of 162 weather stations located throughout North Dakota, eastern Montana and Minnesota. He also presents short and long-term forecasts for the state of North Dakota and the upper Midwest and is a well-known public speaker on various topics. Previous to his current position he worked for 25 years as a meteorologist at various Midwestern Television and radio stations.
Dr. Audrey Kalil, Ph.D
Kalil is the Plant Pathologist at the NDSU Williston Research Extension Center. Dr. Kalil obtained her B.S. in Biology from the University of Minnesota in Twin Cities in 2007 and worked in the commercial inoculant industry for three years prior to entering her graduate program. Kalil obtained her Ph.D in Plant Pathology from the University of Wisconsin in Madison where she studied root nodulating bacteria and mycorrhizal fungi. Since she began her position at NDSU in 2015, Kalil has led both basic and applied research programs focused on management of plant disease in durum, peas, lentils, chickpeas and sugar beet. Kalil currently leads the North Central IPM Center Pulse Crop Working Group and initiated and oversees the Growing Pulse Crops podcast series.
Kelly Leo
Leo has been employed with NDSU Extension since 2020, as an Agriculture Extension Agent in Williams County. She has a B.S. in Biology from Montana State University in Billings, where she graduated cum laude in 1999. Leo also has a B.S. in Broadfield Science Education from Montana State University, and a M.Ed. in Curriculum and Instruction, which she completed in July of 2015. Leo also owned and operated a natural resource management/consulting business in Montana, with a focus on invasive weed management for 20 years.
Jeff Chilson
Chilson has been employed with MSU Extension since 2015, as an Agriculture Extension Agent in Roosevelt County. He has a B.S. in animal science from the University of Idaho, where he graduated cum laude in 2012 and an M.S. in Animal Science, with a focus on ruminant nutrition, which he completed in December of 2015. Chilson has given presentations at the USDA-ARS Froid and Sidney Field Days on testing soil pH methods that can be utilized by the producer in the field.
Dr. Dave Franzen, Ph.D.
Franzen has been an NDSU Extension Soil Specialist since 1994. He received his B.S. (1975), M.S. (1976) and Ph.D. (1993) from the University of Illinois, and worked as agronomist/manager for a chain of retail fertilizer supply outlets for about 28 years. Franzen’s work has included strategies for site-specific nutrient management, developing zone soil sampling for practical application of precision nutrient management in North Dakota. He has also worked extensively with nutrient rate trials resulting in the N calculators for spring wheat/durum, sunflower and corn, and the modernization of al fertilizer recommendations for the 18 major North Dakota crops.
Dr. Jim Staricka, Ph.D.
Staricka has been involved in agriculture since growing up on his family’s dairy farm in Minnesota. He has worked as a research soil scientist at the university of Minnesota, the USDA-ARS in Morris Minnesota, and since 1995, the NDSU Williston Research Extension Center. He is an avid reader and listener of books, a continual learner, an active walker, a perpetual optimist and a proud grandfather.
Dr. Frayne Olson, Ph.D.
Olson is the Crop Economist/Marketing Specialist with the NDSU Extension and Director of the Quentin Burdick Center for Cooperatives. Olson conducts educational programs focusing on crop market outlook and price analysis, evaluating alternative crop marketing strategies and the economics of crop contracting. As Director of the Center for Cooperatives, he teaches a senior level course on cooperative business management and coordinates the Center’s research and outreach activities. Olson received his Ph.D. from the University of Missouri in Agricultural Economics, and his M.S. and B.S. in Agricultural Economics from North Dakota State University.