Soil health and drought management will be the topic for a timely workshop set for March 23 at the Ernie French Center in the Williston Research Extension Center.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and will be offered both in person and virtually. To pre-register for in-person attendance, contact the Williams County Soil Conservation District at 701-774-2319. For virtual attendance, preregister at https://wmscoscd.com. Pre-registration is required to attend the event, whether in person or virtually.
Drought conditions in northwestern North Dakota and northeastern Montana are listed by the U.S. Drought Monitor as severe. About 2/3 of North Dakota is listed in severe drought, with a remaining one-third in the southeast listed in as moderate drought or abnormally dry. In Montana, about half the state is in moderate drought, with a small strip along the eastern edge that includes Richland and Roosevelt counties listed as severe.
There’s almost no snow cover left on the ground to mitigate the dry conditions, and long-range forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center suggest dry conditions could continue to worsen and spread well into summer, if no wild cards come along to change the existing weather pattern.
With that in mind, the March 23 Soil Health and Drought Management Workshop has tapped some of the state’s best experts to help producers through what is likely to be a very challenging year for farming and ranching.
North Dakota State University Extension rangeland management specialist, Dr. Kevin Sedivec, will talk about grazing management strategies for potential drought, while Williams County Extension Agent Kelly Leo will discuss livestock water quality and precautions producers should take to ensure their water is safe for livestock.
Soil Health and Cropping Systems Specialist Keith Brown, with Williams County Soil Conservation, will talk about cover crops and annual forages that could potentially supplement hay or grazing opportunities during the coming year, if conditions do remain dry.
Lastly, NDSU Assistant Professor of Soil Health Dr. Caley Gasch will talk about mycorrhizal fungi, which live in healthy soil and support plant health. About 90 percent of plants are able to associate with these soil fungi, which, in turn, can help extend the reach of root systems, making plants better able to access and absorb nutrients and water.
Supporting this network of fungi below round can help plants be more resilient to stressful conditions like drought.