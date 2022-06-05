A slow-moving storm system is making its way through the MonDak, and is expected to bring around another half inch of rain, further easing drought conditions in the region.
The U.S. Drought Monitor Map is now showing that much of the region now lies in D0, for abnormally dry. Some is still listed in D1, for moderate drought. That’s quite an improvement, in a very short period of time, as these areas had all been in D3 for much of the beginning of the year.
Julianna Glinskas with Glasgow national Weather Service, pointed out that many of the thunderstorms in northeastern Montana have not been uniform. These hit and miss storms have left some of the farmers and ranchers still very dry.
Glinskas said there’s been around 8 inches of rain recorded for the Sidney, Montana area year-to-date, most of which fell during April and May.
Similarly in Williston, there’s been just over 10 inches of rain year-to-date. About half of that was in May, and the other half in April.
“It really flipped so fast,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Megan Jones told the Williston Herald. “You don’t want to get too much rain too fast, but at the same time, most people were pretty happy to just finally be getting rain.”
Temperatures for May are below average right now, but a warming trend is expected to begin Wednesday, both Jones and Glinskas said.
“It’s looking like we’ll b e getting into the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday, and then maybe getting a little big cooler, but certainly closer to normal, and maybe even a little above normal,” Jones said. “And we’re getting into a little bit more of an active pattern, where, you know, not any washout days or any really large system looks like it’s coming through, but more of our typical summer active pattern of like Oh, daily chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the entire area. It could be kind of hit or miss for a specific area like Williston, but not as cool as it has been. So a little bit more summer like in the next week, week and one-half.”
The weather had been holding up planting progress the past couple of months in Montana and North Dakota, but warmer temperatures and drier conditions have allowed many producers to finish spring planting and others to get a substantial start.
The hit and miss nature of storms has left some growers far behind the average pace, however.
“In some areas of (North Dakota’ planting is nearly complete,” the North Dakota Wheat Commission reported. “But in others, it has barely started. Many producers indicate they will continue to plant for the next week to 10 days, if weather conditions allow.”
USDA’s most recent Crop progress report shows spring planting in North Dakota is 59 percent complete, a 30 percent jump from last week. The more usual percentage, however, is in the 90 percent range. Last year by this time, planting was 97 percent complete. The five-year average is 91 percent.
Emergence has also been much slower than usual. Just 22 percent has emerged, compared to the more usual 64 percent average.
Montana, meanwhile, is not quite so far behind. They’re showing as 94 percent planted, a 9 percent jump week over week. That compares well with the five-year 92 percent average.
Nationally, about three-quarters of the spring wheat crop has been planted.