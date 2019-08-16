Some producers in North Dakota are short on forage following a long, cold winter and late spring that depleted supplies, while others have a surplus, thanks to timely rain.
If only the two could get together somehow …
Wait, they can.
NDSU’s FeedList website, http://www.ag.ndsu.edu/feedlist, was created during feed shortages of the 70s to help connect livestock producers who need forage with sellers.
Producers may also list pastures for rent through the service, which is free of charge.
The FeedList shows what each seller has for sale, how it is stored, and the seller’s contact information. Prospective buyers can select what they want to buy and contact the sellers directly. To list forage for sale or donation, complete an online form at the site. If you need assistance filling out the form, contact your local NDSU Extension County office.
A complete list of these offices is available at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/extension/directory.
Entries to the FeedList are deleted after 90 days. Contact Elizabeth Cronin, at elizabeth.cronin@ndsu.edu, to have an entry removed before 90 days is up.
The FeedList site also links to similar services in other states, as well as information on needed and available feedlots and truckers.