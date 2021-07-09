The big challenge ahead for carbon markets and agriculture lies in sorting out just how much carbon gets put below ground for how long for any given agricultural process.
Among those who will be helping sort that out is USDA-ARS ecology researcher Dr. Carissa Wonka.
Wonka has been invited to the Rangeland Carbon Management in the West forum this Autumn, which is being put on by Montana State University and Turner Enterprises. She has been invited to talk about her work in best practices for rangeland restoration.
“I’m excited Montana State, Woodwell, and Turner Enterprises put this workshop together so that we can kind of join forces and start to understand more cohesively what we do know and figure out what the gaps are,” Wonka said.
Wonka has seen indications in scientific literature suggesting that certain invasive species and management methods may put carbon into a shorter term cycle than other practices, but specific research is lacking.
With so little done, that makes it all a wide open field for research — so wide, knowing just where to start is part of the problem.
That is part of the idea behind the Carbon Management in the West forum. Bringing together a wide diversity of researchers and stakeholders to share their knowledge and ideas will help guide efforts going forward.
Meanwhile, Wonka already knows she is particularly interested in researching crested wheat grass in the MonDak.
“It really does damage native biodiversity, reducing native plant diversity, and potentially impacting floristic resources for pollinators,” Wonka said. “And it comes in on a lot of our pipelines in this region, so it’s one I’ve been focusing on a lot from that perspective.”
There’s also some information in the literature that suggests its root mass is finer, which suggests it may also store less carbon in the soil than native species.
Wonka is also already working on developing a project studying CRP land and what different management practices mean as far as carbon and soil dynamics. Funding for that is being sought, but the study is set to begin soon. It will be a regional look with participation by USDA-ARS research centers in Sidney, Fort Keogh, and Mandan.
“We’re hoping to see if there are differences across the Northern Plains, given that we have quite different precipitation dynamics in those three locations,” Wonka said.
The project will be important to sorting out what kind of carbon credits make sense for CRP land.
“There’s a lot of interest in providing incentives for people to store carbon,” Wonka said. “CRP is one way that they’ve thought of trying to encourage people to not till land, so we can do some carbon management. (But) if we don’t really know how much carbon is being stored in CRP pastures generally, and then management plays a huge role in below-ground dynamics. If we don’t know how the mid-contract management is affecting that carbon storage, then we won’t really know what incentives should be offered to people, if any, to keep CRP going.”
The research will also ultimately highlight best practices for soil health long-term, Wonka believes. Storing carbon in the ground generally increases grassland productivity.
“We know that good soil health can can lead to good pasture grasses and range land grasses and good grazing and cattle leads,” Wonka said. “I think that’s the thing to think about it’s not one or the other. It’s a win win situation.”