Wheat country has had a challenging year, regardless of which corner you visit, but, despite that, it is persevering. Respectable yields with good protein are expected for the crop overall, according to reports heard during the 2020 Hard Red Spring Wheat virtual tour, hosted this year by the North Dakota Wheat Commission and North Dakota Grain Growers.
The Wheat Quality Council has offered a tour of Hard Red Spring Wheat every year for the past 50 years or so, but this year it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of that, North Dakota Grain Growers and the North Dakota Wheat Commission decided to put together a virtual tour that featured videos and field reports from growers throughout the four-state region where most of the nation’s hard red spring wheat is grown. This region includes North Dakota, Montana, South Dakota and Minnesota.
Planted acres for wheat are down about half a million in the United States, North Dakota Wheat Commission Marketing Director Jim Peterson told the tour, and North Dakota had one of the larger slices of prevented plant acres for wheat in the nation.
However, due to all the unharvested wheat in 2019, overall yields are likely to be only slightly lower than last year.
A hallmark of the season for many growers, particularly in the MonDak, was an abnormally dry spring, a condition that persisted well into June.
“We didn’t get a significant rain until the last weekend of May,” cropping specialist and NDSU extension agent Dr. Clair Keene told the tour. “We went from mid-April until six, seven weeks before the first significant rainfall.”
Those fields where wheat was planted early have small heads and reduced tillering, she said. Late rains did help get the crop through the flowering stages with some grain, but yields for early-planted fields are unlikely to exceed averages.
Some fields in northwestern North Dakota and northeastern Montana, however, didn’t get planted until late May. That’s usually problematically late for wheat, Keene acknowledged, but this year, those are the fields that are looking the best in the region.
Late-planted fields were just starting to head out around July 10, Keene said, so they were tillering and jointing with the benefit of the late June and July 4 rains.
“I suspect that has much higher yield potential,” she said.
Most of the Hard Red Spring Wheat country also experienced a lot of high wind, which was stressful to the early crop, and a good portion was also 3 to 5 degrees warmer than usual in May and July. Higher temperatures than average during these months, especially at night, can reduce tillering and grain size.
Subsequent rain has beaten much of the drought back, shrinking the drought areas considerably, NDSU agronomist Dr. Joel Ransom told the Wheat Tour. That has helped the crop tremendously. But the early conditions have likely taken the “top” off of yields for many of the early-planted fields, he added.
Northeastern North Dakota, meanwhile, has had excess moisture, which could favor the development of diseases, and could hamper the quality of the wheat crop for some growers.
Montana, meanwhile, has some of the best ratings for crop conditions in the nation this year according to the USDA crop condition reports, Sam Anderson with the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee told the Wheat Council tour.
While some have expressed concerns about protein content for Montana wheat due to lower than usual temperatures in June, Anderson said forecasts for the Sidney Montana area look good for good protein development, so he is not as concerned about that issue.
Harvesting has already begun in some areas. With favorable August weather, the region is likely to see a normal pace, with crop maturities near five-year averages.