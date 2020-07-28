Residents should report unsolicited seeds coming from China

Agriculture experts are warning people to be cautious with unsolicited packages containing seeds.
The North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the North Dakota State Seed Department have received several reports of state residents receiving unsolicited packages containing seeds from China. Officials in other states have also reported similar instances.
“We’re not sure why these seeds are being sent or what the motives are behind this,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Unsolicited seeds may be invasive and introduce diseases harmful to plants or livestock.”
“Individuals who receive unsolicited seeds should be concerned,” said Jason Goltz, regulatory manager of the North Dakota State Seed Department. “The introduction of a noxious weed or new disease can have devastating effects on agriculture and our food supply.”
Anyone receiving unsolicited seeds in the mail should do the following:
- Retain the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label
- Do not plant the seeds
- Contact the NDDA at 701-328-2391 or email your name, phone number and number of packages and dates received to doa-phytos@nd.gov to report the incident
- Wait for further instructions
The NDDA and the North Dakota State Seed Department will work with the United States Department of Agriculture to identify and destroy the seeds.