Many challenges are facing wheat production today in Montana, North Dakota, and the globe. There are the impacts of climate change, including heat, drought, flooding, and untimely fort associated with a highly variable climate.
Addressing these challenges will require input from a vibrant research community that can deliver continuous innovation to keep wheat producing at a level where it can meet global demand.
The world’s population is expected to increase 60 percent by 2050, and wheat production will need to ramp up accordingly.
The Wheat Initiative encourages and supports sharing knowledge and ideas to improve wheat productivity, quality and sustainable production
Those challenges hit the global spotlight recently at the 2022 Wheat Initiative’s annual meting in Berlin, where researchers from around the world worked to put together their next Strategic Research Agenda.
The Wheat Initiative was established in 2011 with the mission of advancing wheat production and ensuring food security around the world. It has already accomplished short-term agenda items that were laid out in 2015, and is now aiming for longer-term goals.
“TheWI provides all those involved with a great opportunity to join the operation to help strengthen wheat research and consequently also to help ensure global food security” ... German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture head Dr. Burkhard Schmied said. “There is no doubt that the WI is a successful example of international networking of research on wheat. It offers a very good platform as a contact point and a source for information and in this sense yields a high return on investment.”
MSU, meanwhile, recently released three new wheat and one new barley varieties. To generate excitement about those varieties, they held a contest to name them using a list of names that honored agricultural industry legends or locations within the state. The list was put up for public vote.
The new names of these varieties are:
MTD18313 (semi-dwarf spring durum) – MT Raska
MTD18348 (spring durum) – MT Blackbeard
MT16F02902 (spring forage barley) – MT Cowgirl
MTS18149 (hard red winter wheat) – MT WarCat
The MT Raska and Blackbeard varieties have great yield potential under drylands conditions, and should fill a niche that offers growers improved durum yields, according to researchers Mike Giroux and Andy Hogg.
MT Raska is an early flowering semi-dwarf durum that has high yield potential, maintains high test weights even under very dry conditions, and has good stand ability even under sawfly pressure. The name Raska was taken from long-time industry leader and former executive director of the Montana Grain Growers Association, Lola Raska, who was also an MSU 2015 Outstanding Ag Leader awardee.
Blackbeard, meanwhile, is a standard height durum wight good yields on drylands conditions and high percentage of large seeds with high gluten and low grain cadmium.
WarCat offers improved winter hardiness, higher stem solidness, and excellent end-use characteristics. End suers will see high falling numbers, low polyphenol oxidase or PPO, high water absorption and strong mix times.
“Allowing Montana producers as well as consumers around the world the opportunity to name the new varieties was a great way to highlight the MSU breeding programs and not only get people excited, but also involved in the work happening in varietal development,” said Cassidy Marn, executive vice president of the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee. “The response rate was extremely high, and we are excited for growers to have four new tools to utilize in their operations in the future.”