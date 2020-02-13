Too much fertilizer over a long period of time can lead to soils so acidic they won’t even grow weeds. That’s been a well-known issue for Midwestern farmers, but was an unexpected problem in Montana and North Dakota, where it was thought alkaline soils would prevent such problems.
Until that is a field in Choteau County, Montana turned up with so much acidity it led to crop failure, and the realization that soil acidification is an emerging problem in the region.
Since then, researchers on both sides of the MonDak have been studying the problem to work out best practices for the region. Among these researchers is soil scientist Dr. Richard Engel. He was among presenters at the Best of the Best Wheat Show during the National Hard Spring Wheat Show in Williston, to update growers and producers on what his research is uncovering.
The one-day wheat show included presentations on weed identification and management, soybean fertility in western North Dakota, a Market Outlook, and much more.
Engel told producers that his research is finding that applications of lime from sugar beet factories is proving to be an economical fix for fields with emerging acidity issues.
“The product is free, that’s the good part,” he said. “But it does cost about $35 per ton to transport, and remember, you are transporting wet materials.”
In strip trials 60 foot wide by one-half mile long at three different farms, it took about 2.5 tons of sugar beet lime per acre to correct the pH, based on a two-year curve.
The material works best if it is incorporated. Simply spreading it onto the top does not work well, nor does seed-placed lime work well, Engel said.
“You’re trying to change the soil properties,” he said. So you have to add a lot of material, and you need to incorporate the material. It does not wash or leach into the soil profile well. Without tillage, the remediation will be confined to the surface.”
Engel plotted soil pH versus nitrogen application on several fields. The data showed pH dropping about .44 units for every 100 pounds of Nitrogen.
“The point is acidification takes a long time, and a lot of cumulative nitrogen,” he said. “So what I’m thinking, reverse direction, if we correct soil acidity by adding lime, I could easily see where that might have an impact over 15 to 20 years, if not longer.”
That’s important, because a yearly application of lime would be cost prohibitive. But something that’s effective for 10 years or more is more feasible.
There are some short-term things farmers can do to help yields in fields with acidity issues, such as seed-placed phosphorous, which is about a 22-bushel boost, or aluminum-resistant varieties.
But that isn’t a cure for the problem, which will continue to get worse without appropriate remediation.
Detection of pH issues in the field are complicated by the fact that mixing samples taken from other areas of the field will mask the low pH areas, making it seem as if the soil doesn’t have that issue.
Engel recommended testing only problem areas to identify low pH issues. Any samples below 5 pH are problematic and will affect yields. Below 4.5 pH, crops generally won’t grow at all, and many weeds will not grow either.