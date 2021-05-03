Ranchers wanting to hone their grazing management skills are encouraged to register for this year’s 406 Grazing Academy. The three-day, hands-on workshop is offered cooperatively by the Rangeland Resources Program in the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Montana State University Extension and MSU’s Dan Scott Ranch Management Program in the Department of Animal and Range Sciences in the College of Agriculture.
Participants in the workshop will gain practical information designed to help make strategic decisions for their ranches. Topics include optimum stocking rates, diverse grazing strategies, plant identification, range monitoring, carbon markets, livestock-wildlife relations and coping with drought, wildfire and poisonous plants. Successful Montana ranchers and other range managers from across the state will share their expertise alongside presentations by MSU educators.
Workshop participants are encouraged to bring information from their own ranches and will leave with a grazing plan. The workshop also includes an optional follow-up ranch visit by an instructor later in summer or fall.
The workshop will take place June 28-30. Classroom activities will be held at the El Western Conference Center in Ennis, with field activities nearby at MSU’s Red Bluff Research Ranch near Norris.
Registration is $100 per person and is limited to two people per ranch. Registration covers educational materials as well as lunch and dinner. Participants are responsible for travel and lodging expenses. Payment can be mailed to Judith Basin Conservation District, 121 Central, Stanford, MT, 59749.
Registration closes May 31 and early registration is encouraged. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/406-grazing-academy-tickets-148374314569?aff=cbdssbeac.