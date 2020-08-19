Telling the story of rural America and sharing the perspectives of the people living in there is the goal of a new initiative from a former Williston resident.
Megan Torgerson is the founder and producer of Reframing Rural, an original podcast series working to "cultivate curiosity and conversation across the urban rural divide."
Torgerson is a 2009 Williston High School graduate, and put the idea together as a graduate student at Seattle University, where she earned an MFA in Arts Leadership. As she traveled the country, she realized that not many people knew the real story of rural Americans, with many only seeing the narrow vision presented by the media and pop culture. Deciding to "flip the script" on that, Torgerson set out to shares the stories that others can't see.
"I'm in the business of changing hearts and minds," Torgerson told the Williston Herald. "The national narrative on rural America is overly politicized, but the people here are good, kind, neighborly folks and that's the story that I want to tell."
The theme of the podcast's first season is "Coming Home," and is set against the agricultural community of Dagmar in Northeastern Montana, and features stories from residents with broad perspectives on life in a rural climate, including a well-traveled farmer, musician and playwright, retired country school teacher, taxidermist and preacher and the mother of school-aged children employed in the oil and gas industry.
In the latest episode Torgerson talks with Eddie Hentges, a high school teacher who uses multicultural and decolonial approach to teaching U.S. history. Hentges is a former classmate of Torgerson's, also graduating from Williston High School. Now teaching in Fargo, Hentges, much like Torgerson, strives to share the stories that history has sometimes overlooked. Torgerson said the episode explores Hentges' experience working in the oil field and teaching high school history on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. As a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, he explores the politics behind looking Native, the history of the area's Assiniboine and Sioux tribes, and how he approaches teaching U.S. history.
Torgerson has been working on the podcast since the summer of 2019, conducting interviews and editing the episodes together. The first three are out currently, with more to be released during the year. The podcast can be found on Apple Music and Spotify, as well as on the podcast's website, www.reframingrural.org. Reframing Rural can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.